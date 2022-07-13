This is how Ariana Richards, the girl from ‘Jurassic Park’, has changed 29 years later

Year 1993. 29 years ago. An absolute genius, a visionary, a God of cinema, steven spielbergpremieres one of the most famous films of his wonderful and successful career: JurassicPark. A film where the doors of a kind of amusement park were opened different, an amusement park on an island full of dinosaurs. Tyranosaurus Rex, Diplodocus and other cloned dinosaurs that left the characters played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, as well as viewers around the planet, in awe. Everything is perfect in that film: the story, the special effects, the adventure, the landscapes, the music, the direction and the acting, not only of the adults, but also of the children who came out.

Two characters who drove the paleontologist who doesn’t like children crazy, the two grandsons of the multi-millionaire philanthropist who owns the park, the character played by the myth, Sir Richard Attemborough. Brothers ‘lex‘ and ‘Tim Murphy’, played by Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello. We have been seeing him, who was 10 years old when he made the mythical film, in some subsequent series or films, such as The Pacific, Person of Interest, American Crime Story or playing John Deacon, Quenn’s bass player, in Bohemian Rhapsody.



Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards, ‘Tim and Lex Murphy’ in ‘Jurassic Park’



Let us, however, remain in it, Ariana Richards. She was only 14 years old when she played the role of the girl from jurassic-park. He is now 43. After the pitch of the dinosaur film, during the 90s he participated in different TV Movies and films of little impact. Despite playing some roles sporadically, in recent years she has dedicated her professional life to an art that she is passionate about, painting, achieving a certain reputation. That girl who put on a panicked face when she heard the footsteps of a T-Rex, or when she fled by feet when she was in danger, still has in her eyes that desire to take on the world and live life to the fullest, although, as it is Logically, it becomes difficult to recognize. Lately, taking advantage of the premieres of the latest installments of the saga, the last one, a few weeks ago, she has been seen with her co-stars who almost 30 years ago shattered box offices around the world. This is how it used to be, as we all remember it:



Ariana Richards in ‘Jurassic Park’



And this is how it is now, 29 years later:



Ariana Richards with Jeff Goldblum @arianarichards



Ariana Richards / @arianarichards



In fact, when it was released Jurassic World: Dominion, fans had a hard time identifying her on the red carpet, since they lost track of her for a long time. But for all of us, their priceless faces will always remain in Spielberg’s masterpiece.