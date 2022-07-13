This great MagSafe battery drops its price on Amazon Prime Day

Don’t let Prime Day end if you get this offer: one of the best MagSafe batteries drops its price.

Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end and before it does, you have to take advantage of this offer. It is a MagSafe battery for your iPhone that will give you several extra hours of use by magnetically attaching to your favorite device.

The Anker 622 battery features MagSafe technology, allows us to fully charge our iPhone and has a very careful design, being able to use it as a support since it has a folding support foot. And best of all, it’s on sale and it can be yours for just 41 eurosits official price is 60 euros.

This is one of the latest Amazon Prime Day deals. We also have other Apple device deals ending soon, like the iPhone 13, the AirPods 3 or the new iPar Air. remember that you can sign up for free for 30 days to be able to enjoy all the advantages of being Amazon Prime.

There are some very good MagSafe accessories for the iPhone, but a battery is one of those that cannot be missing. In principle, MagSafe is only available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, in all its ranges, but remember that there are very cheap accessories to make any iPhone compatible with MagSafe and enjoy all its advantages.

This is one of the best options on the market. A quality brand, with a lot of capacity to charge the iPhone without problems and with a support to be able to leave the iPhone on a table. And now it can be yours with a great discount for Prime Day.

Anker 622 MagSafe Battery Nipples Specifications

The Anker 622 MagGo battery is one of the best options on the market and these are its main specifications:

Dimensions : 10.5 x 6.6 x 1.3 centimeters

: 10.5 x 6.6 x 1.3 centimeters Ability : 5000 mAh to offer up to 17 additional hours of use for your iPhone.

: 5000 mAh to offer up to 17 additional hours of use for your iPhone. USB-C charging : You can charge any other device through the USB-C port.

: You can charge any other device through the USB-C port. support mode – Features a versatile built-in folding kickstand that allows you to stand iPhone 13 and 12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle.

– Features a versatile built-in folding kickstand that allows you to stand iPhone 13 and 12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. Strong hold and fast placement : Highly attractive magnet snugly attaches your phone magnetically to ensure perfect positioning and efficient charging.

: Highly attractive magnet snugly attaches your phone magnetically to ensure perfect positioning and efficient charging. thin and compact – The sleek, slim design is only 12.5mm thick, so you can take calls, selfies and more with just one hand.

– The sleek, slim design is only 12.5mm thick, so you can take calls, selfies and more with just one hand. From small to even smaller : Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces battery dimensions without compromising power and charging efficiency.

: Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces battery dimensions without compromising power and charging efficiency. Package includes: Anker 622 (MagGo) MagSafe battery, 60 cm USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, 24-month warranty, and customer service.

