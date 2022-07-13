These are the chest exercises that Chris Hemsworth performs to show off a steel figure in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder It is the most recent success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since its arrival on the big screen, millions of fans around the world went to see the film and were surprised, once again, by the incredible physical appearance of the protagonists, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. It is that, as in each installment, they had to carry out intense training routines together with a nutritious diet, in order to look strong and powerful.

For its part, Chris Hemsworth considers that the exercise fitness is a very important part of your life and your routine daily. This is why the Australian actor lives sharing his training routines in their social network profiles and, in addition, they developed an app together with different trainers to be able to carry out each training plan. training.

On his Instagram account, Hemsworth revealed one of training that he does whenever he wants to work locally on the chest area. It is a routine short, intense and very effective. If you want to show off a chest of steel like he does”Thor”, we bring the training essential for it. You will have to use weights, cables and, for a exerciseyou will not need more than your body weight.

Chris Hemsworth puts himself in the shoes of Thor for the MCU. PHOTO: File

The exercise routine that Chris Hemsworth does to have a marked chest

The interpreter of the character Thorshared a routine which is carried out in the form of a circuit, that is, a exercise after another, without resting until the end of the series. At the end, you must rest for a minute, in order to recover, since you have to repeat the series 4 times.

To start with routine what do you recommend Hemsworth, sit on a bench with your back slightly tilted back. Grab a pair of dumbbells and press up and down. The dumbbells should go over your head and down to chest height. Do 12 repetitions.

With a straight back, you can perform this exercise on a press machine that you can find in a gym, although it can also be done with dumbbells or resistance bands. Do 12 reps.

Stand with your back to a cable apparatus, take one end of the cable in each hand, and fly with each arm. For this you must raise your arms until you place them in front, a little above chest height. It’s also 12 repetitions.

Open Posture Pushups

Position yourself on a mat to perform a push-up or push-up, and there, spread your hands wider than shoulder-width apart, bringing your chest as close to the ground as you can. It’s 10 repetitions of exercise.

Remember to always carry out medical check-ups before starting to do exercise physical or routines of strength Also consult a professional who supervises your routine and monitors it.