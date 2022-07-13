Jose Saturnino Cardozowho was coach of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara In 2018-19, he stated that many times the team’s problems in all this time have come from the locker room.

Cardozo confessed that many of the conflicts he had in his time came from the locker room and that was very important because he had not allowed the team to rise again, after the championship with Matias Almeyda.

Saturnino explained in a program of Fox Sports that it is incredible that technicians like Víctor Manuel Vucetich have not managed to rebound and take the rojiblancos to the best places, establishing the problem that he points to the origin of the rojiblanco dressing room.

“The players are spectacular, you know perfectly well that the Mexican player is very united and likes to work. He doesn’t go for the players, but rather because there are problems in the locker room, when I was there, later I don’t know. Great coaches passed, it happened Vucetich also and it did not go well for him, and he is one of the most successful coaches in Mexican soccer,” said Cardozo.

Added to it, Joseph Cardozo also explained that Chivas Many times renowned Mexican players do not arrive because they are hired by other clubs with better salaries and for this reason, many times they prefer economic comfort or the opportunity to be champion with said club, to what the club can currently offer them. Guadalajara.

“There are many players who don’t want to come either because how are they going to bring a player from tigers, from Monterrey who earns very well. The player says ‘I still have a contract in Monterrey for three more years, I’d rather stay than have a change of scenery just to do it’. Many times Chivas does not guarantee that he can fight at the top to seek a title, many times the player does not prioritize money so much, but rather he wants to be champion. The players make the decision to come to Chivas because they don’t see a team that can be a champion, that’s what happened to us many times looking for players,” Cardozo said.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN – NICOLÁS LARCAMÓN ABOUT ORMEÑO: ‘HE IS A GREAT PERSON TO HAVE IN YOUR DRESSING ROOM’