The WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands several times this past weekend.

The WWE Championship 24/7 It tends to change hands quickly. The usual thing is that it happens in television programs or in segments that are posted on WWE social networks, but it is less common that it does so in a non-televised live event. And that’s what happened a few days ago.

On July 9, WWE held a show in Bossier City, LA. During the event, after Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop, Carmella pinned the champion to win the title. Right after, Brooke retrieved it. The next day in Waco, Texas, PWInsider says the same thing. After defeating Doudrop, Carmella challenged the champion to a match, which she won after a superkick and making the count. Immediately after, Brooke regained the title.

WWE.com does not include these changes at the moment, as it indicates that Dana Brooke has held the belt for 20 days. That a championship changes in live events is common, since the Hardcore Championship changed in this kind of shows mostly. Shawn Stasiak was a 15-time champion, but he was never seen on television holding the title. The last time the 24/7 Championship changed hands at a house show was on January 19, 2020, when Mojo Rawley defeated R-Truth.

