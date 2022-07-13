The surprising actor who almost stole the role of Thor from Chris Hemsworth

ANDThis Friday the new Marvel movie premieres Thor: Love and Thunder which is expected to be, like most films in the franchise, a box office success. Being the fourth film that starred in the God of Thunderembodied by Chris Hemsworth.

The Australian actor seems to be tailor-made for this superhero, although he has to put on many kilos and work hard to get into his skin, his height of almost two meters or his blond hair seem ideal for this character. But although now we see that there is no one better to play Thorthere were many candidates to take over the role of this god.

Chris’ brother Liam Hemsworth was among the candidates to be Thor

Own Chris Hemsworth confesses that the actor was about to take away one of the most famous roles of his career and it is nothing more and nothing less than his little brother Liam. “My little brother was about to getthe role of Thor. He was one of the first to come close to doing it,” Chris explained to MensXP.

The same actor who plays Thorcommented last February in an interview on Wired how his audition for the role went. “I think my audition sucked. I think that was the response I got.”revealed.

The Hemsworth Brothers

Chris Hemworth explains how he landed the role of Thor

Chris Hemsworth told that his brother was with him among the five finalists to get the role of Thor: “I was told: ‘Look, he’s cool, but he’s a little young‘. My rep then said, ‘Well, he has an older brother,’ which was me,” the actor recounted. “I went back and did several auditions and had a different attitude. Perhaps I was a little more motivated by the fact that my little brother was showing up and I wasn’t. I had also done a couple of movies between those two auditions, so I had a little more experience and confidence in what I was going to do“Said the Australian, who finally got the role.