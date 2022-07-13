The story of Harrison Ford, the charismatic carpenter who conquered George Lucas and Steven Spielberg

From learning the carpenter’s trade in order to support his family, to becoming one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. That’s the interesting story of Harrison Fordwho with his charisma managed to convince film directors of the stature of george lucas Y steven spielberg.

Harrison Ford was born on July 13, 1943 in Chicago, United States. After a normal adolescence, in the bosom of a religious family, he joined the University of Ripon in 1960 at the insistence of his parents. There he began to study english literature and philosophyalthough later it happened to the area of ​​dramatic art.

Three days before the delivery of diplomas, in 1964, he returned home, because he knew that he would not receive one. months later, married Mary Marquardtan actress he had met in college, and together they moved to Los Angeles with the goal of earning a place in the film industry.

The famous image of Harrison Ford as a carpenter (on the right) that the musician Sergio Mendes (in the center) shared in 2015 and that went viral (Photo: File).

However, nothing turned out as originally planned. Although he managed to sign a contract with Columbia, the salary was barely $150 weekly. She was an extra in some low budget movies and her name didn’t even appear in the end credits. Shortly after, she changed studios and joined Universal, but nothing changed: she continued to play small parts.

Harrison Ford: from a carpenter to a role with George Lucas

It was at that moment that he decided to change course. While doing some work at his house, she realized that he had the potential to grow with her. carpentry. He learned that trade and began to do some jobs for people he knew, while accepting any role in television series, such as FBI (1969) or gun law (1972). It is that by then his second child had been born and he needed all the money possible to support his family.

One of the clients he had as a carpenter was Fred Roos. It was precisely that Universal casting director who introduced him to a then unknown film director who would change his life forever: george lucas.

Harrison Ford returned to play Han Solo after more than 30 years. (Photo: AP)

So it was that in 1972, Ford played the role of Bob Falfa in American Graffiti, Lucas’s second film. Although it was a huge success at the box office, the actor had agreed to a salary of just $600. That’s why, he did not abandon his trade as a carpenterbut renewed his acting motivation.

Harrison Ford and his arrival in “Star Wars”

In 1976, Lucas asked him to help him with the casting of his next film: starwars. He didn’t offer her any role because he didn’t want to repeat the faces of American Graffiti. Ford then read some of the dialogue with the nearly 100 actors who auditioned. Ultimately, he was offered the test himself and was selected to play Han Solo, ahead of competitors such as Kurt Russell, Nick Nolte, Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Richard Dreyfuss.

That was his first big hit. The film became the highest-grossing film of 1977 in the United States, and Ford received $650,000 for your participation. It was then that he retired forever from carpentry and plunged fully into his film career.

Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones in the fifth film of the saga, which will be released in June 2023. (Photo: AP)

In the late 1970s, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg began working together on a production that would not go unnoticed: Indiana Jones. Spielberg had Ford in mind for the lead role, but Lucas balked because he feared audiences would remember him as Han Solo.

For this reason, they chose Tom Selleck to play the adventurous archaeologist, but he did not accept because he had a contract with the series. Magnum PI Then, Lucas gave in to Spielberg’s insistence and Ford became Indiana Jones.

The first film in the series was in search of the lost arkwhich premiered in 1981. It was then followed by: The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. However, Ford has not yet abandoned its historic role: at the beginning of 2020, the production of a fifth filmwhich can be seen from June 2023.