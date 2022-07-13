The shocking physical change of Tom Hanks for the movie Elvis

Tom Hanks It is capable of putting yourself in the skin of any character. The actor proved to be one of the most multifaceted in Hollywood throughout his extensive career and has the talent to turn any project into a true success.

Currently, after having celebrated his 66th birthday last weekend, he is about to release his new job. This is the biographical film Elvis Presley which is directed by Baz Luhrmann and will star him and austin butler.

Tom in the movie Elvis.

The new Tom Hanks production hit the cinema in some parts of the world last week and in Latin America it will do so on July 14. In it you see him put on the skin of the colonel Tom Parkerthe hated manager of Elvisbeing one of the first times that he becomes a true villain.

But the most shocking thing about his role is his remarkable physical change. He appears overweight, aged, with dull, wrinkled skin and an unhealthy demeanor that makes you hate him in no time.

And it’s not just his physical appearance, because in the trailer that premiered last February you can already see that Colonel Tom Parker is doing his thing, scheming with mobsters in Las Vegas casinos or making Elvis sign deceptive contracts.

Do not forget that the character of Tom Hanks He is in charge of ruining the artist’s life, allowing him to become addicted to prescription drugs. In addition, he exploits it to the fullest, creating a very low-level brand of him that would later play against him in advertising.

Tom Hanks as Tom Parker.

A while back, the actor referred to his character before he got into it, saying, “I don’t know what Colonel Tom Parker looks like. I don’t know how he sounds it. I have never seen a photograph of him. He has never been identified as anything other than this fickle, almost evil, greedy manager or puppeteer who took advantage of Elvis from the beginning.”