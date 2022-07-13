The reason why they ask that the verdict in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard be annulled

HIt’s been months since Johnny Depp will win the trial against his ex-partner, AmberHeard, for libel. Since then, the most mediatic trial of the last decade has been on everyone’s lips despite producing a sentence. The actress’s lawyers, in addition to acknowledging that she cannot pay what she owes to the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, now they ask that the verdict be annulled or that the trial be repeated.

The reason is that, according to them, a member of the jury would be illegitimate. After knowing the sentence, Heard’s lawyers asked for a reduction in the amount that the actress will have to pay Depp for damaging his reputation; however, she did not come to an agreement. According to other information, Amber will be planning to write a book about the trial to be able to pay the figure to the actor. She would have to pay about 15 million dollars to her ex-partner, while Johnny He will compensate you with about two million.

Why do they ask to annul the sentence?

As reported after the ruling, the actress’s lawyers wanted to appeal the verdict. And now they have filed a motion to vacate that sentence. The reason they give is that the verdict of the trial is not supported by evidence. Furthermore, they allege that should not be taken into account the vote of a member of the jury.

Supposedly, there would be discrepancies between the age of birth of said juror and his official identification. According to published information, it is recorded that said person was actually born in 1970even though court officials listed the date as 1945.

“On the council’s voting list, the court noted that one individual had a birth date of 1945, which clearly does not match his real age“Says the motion filed by Amber Heard’s lawyers.