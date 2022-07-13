The reason why Ana de Armas ‘ran away’ from Los Angeles after thundering with Ben Affleck

The relationship of Of weapons with Ben Affleck launched her into the Hollywood spotlight before the movie they starred in together was released, deep water. The two dated for about 10 months, beginning in March 2020, and were seen on romantic vacations including in his native Cuba. Anaas well as in Costa Rica and Los Angeles.

Weapons he told ELLE that the paparazzi and the media attention she received for the romance were “horrible,” adding, “That’s one of the reasons I left Los Angeles.” In May 2020, Of weapons Y Affleck They made their romance official on Instagram and the actress shared photos of the two of them walking.

Later that same month, they were filmed kissing in the middle of the desert in the music video Before the world ends of the rapper Resident. Ana met Jennifer Garner and in August 2020 he was even seen moving into her house, but after spending the holidays together, they canceled their plans to live together.

The actors reportedly broke up on a phone call in January 2021. Shortly after, Of weapons he deleted his Twitter account and moved to New York City.

“I deleted Twitter years ago,” he said in the interview. “I’ve barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”