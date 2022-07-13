The real ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ on which DiCaprio’s movie was based, on vacation in Ibiza

Professional scammer, guilty of fraud and manipulating stock market data and now, after paying 22 months in prison for his crimes, a successful lecturer and writer thanks to autobiographical titles brought to the big screen The Wolf of Wall Street Y Catching the Wolf of Wall Streetwhich were published in approximately 40 countries and translated into 18 languages.

The true ‘Wolf of Wall Street’, on whom the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio is based, has also opted for Ibiza to enjoy his holidays. Jordan Ross Belfort -wearing a white shirt in the image that accompanies these lines- has been recognized by some passengers at Ibiza Airport and has not hesitated to attend to his request and be photographed with them.

He has always maintained that 95% of the operations he has carried out in a lifetime have been legal and that he was unjustly convicted. While earning hundreds of thousands of dollars at his peak as a stock trader, he would throw huge parties, as he appears in the film, in which large quantities of recreational drugs were consumed, which eventually led to his addiction.