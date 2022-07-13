The real reason Matt Damon turned down Avatar

The Good Will Hunting actor could have earned $284 million from the James Cameron movie. This is the reason why he chose to walk away from the project.

It is customary to recognize the actors of Hollywood for his great successes. However, it would not be strange to remember them for their worst failures in cinema. This is the case of Matt Damonthe American performer who shone in productions like Good Will Hunting, Ocean’s Eleven either Saving Private Ryan. But in addition to his great work on screen and his recognition in terms of awards, the truth is that he made a mistake that everyone remembers to this day: decline Avatar.

The film directed by james cameron enters the fantastical world of Pandora where one man fights to save the only place he has learned to call home. The tape available in Disney+ had its premiere in 2009 and starred SA.M Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Giovanni Ribisi. Among those names, Matt Damon could easily be found.

Since the project began to materialize, it promised to be a success thanks to its director, the filmmaker behind films of the stature of titanica. And it did not disappoint: in addition to getting nine Oscar nominations, it became the highest-grossing production in film history. To date, it has raised more than $2,847 million dollars. All these factors were key to thinking about a sequel that will finally hit theaters in December of this year under the title of Avatar: The Way of Water.

The case of Matt Damon is unusual, since the actor had been promised the 10% of the proceeds at the box office. Namely, would have won at least 284 million dollars. In dialogue with Deadline, he maintained: “I will go down in history. You will never meet an actor who has turned down more money.”. But… What was the real reason why she did not accept the role in Avatar? By then, the actor was committed to an important project.

This is the saga in which he plays the agent jason bourne. Since 2002, he was leading this franchise that began with The Bourne Identity and continued with The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012) Y Jason Bourne (2016). Based on Robert Ludlum’s espionage novels, the series won numerous awards, although it never managed to match the success of a tank like Avatar.