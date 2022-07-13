The prestigious Quentin Tarantino chose his favorite actor and you can’t imagine who he is

Few directors can hold the prestige, level of worship, respect and number of loyal fans that Quentin Tarantino has. The director represents the most visible exponent of what is commonly called “auteur cinema”, and in times of superhero movies that often seem like a carbon copy of one another, the unique feature of the gaze of Tarantino distinguishes himself more and more from the rest of the filmmakers. However, a mystery that prevails over time is who would be the director’s favorite actor; and with a long list of collaborators that includes names like Robert De Niro, Leonardo DicaprioBrad Pitt, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, Uma Thurman or Samuel L. Jackson, just to name a few; the decision becomes really difficult.

Without a doubt in the last time, Quentin Tarantino Like Martin Scorsese, he has shown a soft spot for Leonardo Dicaprioas at the time he knew how to do with Uma Thurman, Kurt Russel or Harvey Keitel. In addition to some constant actors in his filmography, including Michael Madsen, Samuel L. Jackson, and again Keitel.

On some occasion, around the time he was filming “Jackie Brown”, he was able to assure that Robert De Niro was “the best actor in the world”. He also he has been able to have laudatory words recently for Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt.

However, in 1992, when he went to present his debut film “Reservoir Dogs” (Street Dogs) in France at the Cannes Festival, he stated that the only actor he wanted in the film was Harvey Keitel. “We never dreamed we could get harvey. You have to understand: he is my favorite actor in the world. And I’m not saying it because I worked with him and he’s a good guy, and I’ve seen what he’s capable of.” Quentin Tarantino about your friend.

Image: Instagram Tarantino XX

As fate would have it, the path of a small production by a young filmmaker such as “Reservoir Dogs” crossed Harvey Keitel. Originally Quentin Tarantino I thought that the characters created by him would be interpreted by some of his friends, but by some chance the script came into the hands of Keitel and he instantly fell in love. And he not only asked to work on the film, but he settled as a producer of the film by contributing money.

Harvey Keitel by then he was already a renowned actor who frequently participated with Martin Scorsese as well as De Niro. Having his name on the list of actors attracted others and so the cast was made up of Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi and Michael Madsen.

Image: Instagram Tarantino XX

“I was fifteen years old and I saw him in Taxi Driver and in The Duelists,” he confessed Quentin Tarantino that night in Cannes. “I have seen the interpretation of harvey as a terrorist in the movie Exposed. Uh, it was fantastic there. He gives such a wonderful speech on terrorism that it completely convinces you”, he was full of praise for Harvey Keitel, Quentin.