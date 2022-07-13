The polka dot dress from the Zara sales to be a ‘pretty woman’

Yahoo Spain Originals

Blanca Suarez wears bangs again in a look that suits her ideally

Blanca Suárez dares again with a new change of look. The Spanish actress does not hesitate to bet on different colors and cuts, depending on the shooting or her personal preferences. On this occasion, she has been encouraged with a blunt fringe, the most comfortable option to avoid having to spend too much time ironing it and using heat tools, since the best way to wear this type of hairstyle is with a casual touch. The young woman has decided to share her result on her social networks, where she has received numerous compliments for this hairstyle that she had previously worn. In fact, despite the fact that in some of her latest works such as ‘Jaguar’ or ‘Las Chicas del Cable’, Blanca wore a clear forehead, the actress has worn bangs on numerous occasions. Whether it’s straight or to the side, with her natural hair color or with blonder highlights, she’s never been afraid to change. Now, she returns to a much more natural look, without so many blonde highlights, although who knows how long she will last without a new change. In February of this year she opted to darken her hair and bring it closer to her true base tone, accompanying this color with hazelnut highlights. Under the title “welcome summer 2022”, Blanca showed the world her new hair, which will undoubtedly become a trend during this summer season, like each and every one of the looks that the actress has worn since she rose to fame. fifteen years.