The new generation of Honda CR-V 2023 is presented, first details, information and photos

The wait is finally over, at least to know the first details and the final appearance of the new generation of one of the most successful vehicles not only in Mexico but in the world. The new 2023 Honda CR-V arrives looking more stylish than everwith a greater technological burden and willing to remain the favorite of many.





Casting our first glance at the new Honda CR-V, we immediately notice that it proudly carries, that design language now so characteristic of his brother the Honda Civic also of recent generation. This is evident in the front, including the grille and, above all, the headlights. For its part, the rear, although it evolves substantially, still retains that L-shaped skulls designso characteristic of the past generation.





Yes, now it looks more robust and they are 5 centimeters long and about half a centimeter widewhich has grown in size, in addition to the 4 centimeters that increases its wheelbasewhich translates into greater cabin width both for passengers and for cargo capacity in the trunk.





The interior is where we get the least surprise and it is that we remember, Honda had already given us a brief preview, through which we could appreciate that also in the cabin, it boasts many similarities with the Honda Civic. This includes digital instrument cluster, central touch screen that can go from 7” to 9”compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a console made up of several elements previously seen in the compact sedan, such as controls for automatic air conditioning and vents that are adjustable through some kind of joysticks.





The mechanical proposal offers two engines, the already known 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinderwith 190 hp and a block 2.0-liter non-plug-in hybrid producing 204 hp, both with the usual continuously variable transmission or CVT. Throughout the available versions, there is a presence of front-wheel drive and AWD.





In terms of active and passive safety, Honda CR-V 2023 promises to have a fairly complete level, thanks to the presence of assistance in theto Honda Sensing safety suite.





For our country, there are still several aspects to be confirmed, versions, prices and marketing date, but it is expected that your arrival in the country may happen before the end of the year.