The most classic enemies and characters of the Super Mario saga sneak into Minecraft!

Minecraft is a game that encourages a lot of creativity, but this player is on another level. And it is that if a few days ago you had told me that I could see some of the most recognizable enemies of the saga Super Mario in a game like Minecraft, I would have told you it’s impossible.

But apparently I have underestimated the community of Minecraft players, because this content creator has not only recreated enemies such as the Bones, the Bob-Omb, or the Florugas, but has also recreated Yoshi, the faithful companion of adventures of Mario. Oh, and let’s not forget that he’s also turned the boats into Mario Kart cars. No, it’s not a joke.

I know, it sounds crazy, but it’s real and this will delight fans of Mario and company

The user, who has turned Minecraft enemies and creatures into characters from the Super Mario saga, is called RaineyX, and in his video you can see how he creates these redesigns from scratch. And it’s amazing how it can turn panda bears into Florugas, or skeletons into Little Bones, for example. Seriously, can you see the video below, and is lossless:

What do you think of the final result? I would never have imagined that I would need to see classic enemies from the Super Mario saga in a game like Minecraft, but now this player has created the need for me. Of course, the Minecraft community never ceases to amaze, even after more than 10 years since the game’s release!