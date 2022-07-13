The looks of celebrities at the premiere of the movie Elvis

Mariano Martínez played Elvis (Credit: RS Photos)

Various figures from the world of entertainment and television enjoyed the premiere of Elvis, the visionary filmmaker’s film Baz Luhrman. This Tuesday the 12th at night, the presentation of the Warner Bros. Pictures drama starring austin butler and the Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

The actor Mariano Martinezthe fashion consultant Fabian Medina Flores, the designer Claudius Cosano and the journalists Diego Brancatelli and Alexis Puig they had fun with this biopic about the life of the popular singer that will hit commercial theaters in Argentina on July 14.

Fabian Medina Flores and Claudio Cosano

Diego Brancatelli

Alexis Puig and his partner

They were also at the launch the fashion consultant Matilda Whitethe singer Falls offthe conductor and dancer Lourdes Sanchez, the actress candle vetrano, the influencer Magui Bravi, as well as the actress Gabriela Saree and the panelist Darian Rulo Schijman.

On the other hand, Mariana Genesio Pena she was very caramelized with a mysterious young man. The actress would be betting again on her love, after her separation from Nicholas Giacobonethe successful writer and film screenwriter with whom he was for many years.

Mariana Genesio Pena

Mariana Genesio Peña and a mysterious young man

Majo Martino too was present at the premiere of the film, after having a bad time while giving a mobile to THE M (America). The journalist was startled to notice that something was swirling in the bar in Palermo from which she was speaking when things were violently moved from her place. “blew a chair guys”, He described those who were on the floor after recovering the line. “That’s because we’re talking about energy this… They overturned a chair and threw a kid to the floor”, said the former participant of The Hotel of the Famous (The thirteen).

“a bottle flew”, he said later, while the women moved to a safe corner and the camera showed how a bottle of wine fell on the sidewalk and exploded. “It was a boy who is drunk. But they don’t know what he was, he blew the bottle over to this side, where all of us were…”, Majo resumed with her broken story, still shocked by what had happened to her.

Majo Martino

It should be remembered that the film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Hank). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, set against the backdrop of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Falls off

Magui Bravi

Matilda White

The film also stars Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, and DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Also part of the cast are Dacre Montgomery, Leon Ford, Kate Mulvany, Gareth Davies, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville, and Adam Dunn. While Yawl, Alton Mason, Gary Clark Jr., and Shonka Dukureh they were tasked with playing the additional iconic music artists.

Luhrmann Directed from a script by Baz Luhrmann & Sam Bromell Y Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce & Jeremy Doner, with a history of Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner. The producers of the film are Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss. Courtenay Valenti and Kevin McCormick They were executive producers.

Lourdes Sanchez

Darian Rulo Schijman

Gabriela Saree

Candela Vetrano (Credit: RS Photos)

KEEP READING:

Alejandro Fantino and Coni Mosqueira got engaged in a heavenly place: “Telling you yes was the most magical thing in my life”

Live Aid: the egos of 50 stars, the bad night of Madonna, the role of Led Zeppelin and the love for Queen

From being rejected in more than 300 castings to changing the course of Better Call Saul: the story of Tony Dalton, the fearsome Lalo Salamanca

Surprises, absences and the great candidates for the 2022 Emmys: “Succession”, “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” lead the list