The landscapes of Argentine Patagonia that were the scene of movies

Due to its different reliefs, snow, vegetation and lakes, Patagonia Argentina is one of the preferred scenarios when choosing a filmmaker location.

In the city of Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), for example, at least 14 productions were filmed. Among the mythical ones stand out the German Silberkondor über Feuerland in 1929, the Italian Terre Magellaniche in 1933, the Argentine All the Stewardesses go to Heaven, from 2002 and in 2015 the Revenant starring Leonardo Di Caprio.

The Revenant allowed Leonardo DiCaprio to keep his first Oscar and was filmed on the banks of the Olivia River in Ushuaia.

The story revolves around Hugh Glass (DiCaprio), an explorer on an expedition to the western United States. Survival, abandonment, revenge and redemption are some of the key points of the film that has an iconic scene of a bear.

The Revenant was directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and was nominated for 12 Oscars, of which it won three.

In the year 2011 X-Men: First Generation shows an Argentine location very visited by tourists from the country and the world. According to the Marvel story, after World War II, Magneto (Michael Fassbender) embarks on a journey through Argentina looking for answers about his past.

Mountains, lakes and wooden buildings appear in a scene that lasts just a few seconds. In the titles you can read “Villa Gesell – Argentina”, a calculation error for the producers of the film because the location was actually Villa La Angostura, in Neuquén.

Within Los Glaciares National Park (Santa Cruz) there were several diving films that were filmed, among them, Remolino azul, in the vicinity of Perito Moreno.

Other settings such as Comodoro Rivadavia (Chubut) and Bariloche (Río Negro) starred in El Aura, the second film by Fabián Bielinsky. This last city, home to Cerro Catedral, also appears in some scenes of En el camino, by the Brazilian Walter Salles.

Finally, Wakolda, a film by Lucía Puenzo selected for the Oscar, which deals with the presence of Nazi fugitive Joseph Mengele in Patagonia, was filmed almost entirely in the Rio Negro city of Bariloche, on the shores of Lake Nahuel Huapi.