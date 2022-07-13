The King touches the Comarca Lagunera

However, this prestigious list needed the king of an entire generation, the great Elvis Presley, a character who revolutionized rock and roll between the 50s and 70s and who remains as iconic and mysterious today as in those years.

For this reason, director Baz Luhrmann (Romeo and Juliet, The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge) decided to get down to work and set out to prepare the Elvis film, which today will be released in all theaters in the Shire Lagoon.

Of course, Baz will not be alone, for this he gathered the best entourage to carry out this production, using great actors such as Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and, against all odds, he decided to choose Austin Butler to be his “new Elvis”, ruling out other greats of the medium, from Harry Styles to Miles Teller.

THE EVOLUTION OF AUSTIN

For many, Austin could be considered “a new talent”, however throughout his 30 years the actor has participated in various youth productions and even shared credits with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie Once Upon in a Time in Hollywood, however, had never had a leading role.

This is where the evolution of this artist comes to the fore, he went from being an extra in Nickelodeon series, where he sang “horrendous” in an episode of iCarly to now playing Elvis Presley himself.

SYNOPSIS

According to insiders, Parker controlled the musician like a vice, influencing most of the decisions Elvis made throughout his career, from his “bumpy transition to Hollywood after the War,” as well as his marriage to Priscila, who considered it a great opportunity for the publicity of his music.

On the other hand, Vogue magazine also assures that the film will also talk about the strong cultural impact that Elvis caused, causing an “evolving cultural landscape and the” loss of innocence “in the United States in the 20 years in which Elvis was on the scene.

In addition, it will also feature cameos from great musicians such as BB King, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Little Ricjard, played by Alton Mason.