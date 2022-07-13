The Kardashians, second season on September 22 on Disney + – TV

(ANSA) – ROME, JUL 13 – The Kardashians 2 is coming, the new season on the reality show linked to the Kardashian family. The debut of the new episodes will take place on September 22 on Disney +.



The announcement was made through a trailer which showed a very quick look at the content of the episodes that will air every Thursday.



The cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes the spectators once again, making them participants in their greatest triumphs and their challenges. From fiery love stories to the milestones that revolutionize life to the most unthinkable successes. Their family bond remains indissoluble as they face their public and private life in front of the whole world. One aspect that emerges from the short video is the fact that Kim Kardashian is shown with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. This is the person who has been with Kim since her split from Kanye West. Kim asks with her bleached hair pulled back into a tight bun about her look from her Met Gala: “Do you want to jump in the shower with me very quickly?”. Pete, 28, who was chatting, throws down his phone and cigarettes and runs to his girlfriend. Some references had already been made during the first season, while it will be the first time that Pete Davidson will actually appear on the show. Also in the new season will also see Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy with Travis Scott, as well as Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker. And then the evolution of all family members, such as Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.



Ben Winston, partner of Fulwell 73, is the executive producer along with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, while Danielle King is showrunner and executive producer. (HANDLE).

