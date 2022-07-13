The judge rejected Amber Heard’s request and upheld the sentence in favor of Johnny Depp

The judge rejected Amber Heard’s request for a new trial with Johnny Depp

The judge Penny Azcarate has denied Amber Heard’s motion to have the verdict in her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel trial dismissed and the case retried.

Earlier this month, the actress’s attorneys filed a 51-page motion asking the judge to overturn the verdictwhich awarded $10 million to Depp and $2 million to Heard, claiming that her ruling that she had defamed Depp it had not been supported by sufficient evidence during the trial.

They also reported that a member of the jury had not been properly investigated.

Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard has not shown that he suffered any harm because of the error and that he waived his right to object by not raising the issue sooner. “Heard shows no bias and consequently his speculative arguments fail”, indicated the legal team of the actor in a judicial presentation.

Heard has said that is unable to pay the $10.35 million in damages it owes Depp and wants to appeal the ruling.

The actress’s lawyers argue that the verdicts of Depp on the one hand and Heard on the other are fundamentally absurd. Dueling jury verdicts are inconsistent and irreconcilable”, their lawyers wrote.

However, Depp’s lawyers say the verdict form jurors used allowed them to pinpoint exactly what statements they found defamatory.

Amber Heard’s legal team filed a motion requesting that the verdict be set aside (Reuters)

One of the more unusual topics in the discussion is a case of apparent mistake of identity with one of the members of the jury. According to court documents, a resident of the county of 77 years He received a summons for trial. But the son of man, who has the same name and lives at the same address, responded to the summons and served in his place.

Heard’s attorneys say Virginia law is strict about the identities of jurors and that the case of mistaken identity is grounds for a mistrial. They have presented no evidence that the 52-year-old son, identified in court documents only as juror number 15, sought deliberate either insidiously replace his father, but argue that that possibility should not be ruled out.

“The court cannot assume, as requested by Mr. Depp, that the apparently inadequate service of juror 15 was a innocent mistake. It could have been an intentional attempt to serve on the jury of a high-profile case,” Heard’s attorneys wrote.

Paul Bekman, a Baltimore attorney who has also tried cases in Virginia, said Heard’s team he should have raised any issues about the jury ahead of time.

“Anybody looking at a 52-year-old man and a 77-year-old man could hopefully say there’s a 25-year difference, and they’d have a right to ask about it,” he said. “I think it’s too late to complain to the jury.”

Cochran also said he doesn’t think the mix-up could result in a mistrial or the judge overturning the verdict, but cautioned that it’s hard to predict because the problem is so rare. “I’ve been practicing for 50 years and I’ve never seen that problem come up,” he said.

(With information from AP)

