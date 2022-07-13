The “Hollywood” sign, 99 years of giving birth to the mecca of cinema

In the world there are objects that are widely recognized, although their history is not always the best known: the Mona Lisa, the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower and countless more. Among them, is the sign of the word “Hollywood”which is located on the hill of Mount Lee, in Griffith Park, in Los Angeles California.

The ad has become a icon of the city, of the mecca of cinema and of the thousands of aspiring actors or directors who year after year arrive and see in these huge letters white, 14 meters high and 106 long, the symbol of everything they want to achieve in the industry.

Today, 99 years have passed since it was placed over this city that has changed over the years and whose inscription has also changed, since originally the sign, which was installed on July 13, 1923, was composed with a suffix additional, it said: “Hollywoodland”.

Although today the word Hollywood is immediately associated with the seventh art, originally it had nothing to do with cinema, it was a marketing campaign to promote a dream development that was being built, on the hills of the city, by property developer HJ Whitley, who had already used another sign to advertise another development.

More than 4,000 light bulbs surrounded the letters and a huge spotlight illuminated it every night.

“It is a mythical place, for all of us who dedicate ourselves in some way to cinema it is a reference, since we were children it was where we wanted to go. It has appeared in hundreds of movies and series and over time has become one of the sights most visited by millions of travelers. In addition, there are some stories that are hidden behind it and they are quite interesting”, said Oscar Uriel about it.

Although the initial idea was for the “Hollywoodland” sign to be around for 18 months, today you can’t imagine Los Angeles without this sign.

As it was not thought to last longer than agreed and due to the material with which it was made (wood), over the years the advertisement deteriorated. Therefore, in 1949 the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce decided to renew it and reduced the word only to “Hollywood”, as a reference to the entire area.

It was not until 1973 that the city of Los Angeles declared the poster a Historical and Cultural Monument, and it was five years later that the then editor of “Playboy” magazine, Hugh Hefner, and the musician Alice Cooper they came together to organize a collection for its restoration.

In the renovation of the letters, steel was used instead of wood, with new measures of 13.7 meters high and a length of 106.7 meters.

By the early 2000s, Mount Lee, where they are located, was already a tourist attraction for millions of foreigners who came to this city.

A group of real estate investors sought to buy the land where the cartel is located to build millionaire residences. celebrities like Steven Spielberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger and some movie studios put up money to buy the land needed to save the famous sign.