The geographical landscapes represented in Minecraft

The student body of 3rd of ESO of high intellectual abilities of IES Brothers Machado has made a collaborative digital book of geographical landscapes. In it he has reflected the characteristics of the different geomorphological modeling represented with the application Minecraft.

Leading this initiative is Ignacio López Vergara, professor of Biologywho has proposed this activity within the Deepening Program from the center. Its goal is to “encourage the interest of the students and their creativityin addition to his divergent thinking”.

To delve into Biology and Geology, this project was launched in the 3rd Quarter “with which to address the issue of modeling and the recreation of scenery making use of Minecraft, a program from the field of video game that the young population likes a lot”. For this reason, Ignacio explains, “the students have been very motivated and the digital book initiative has been very well received”.

For its elaboration, the program book creatorwhere the book was published Geographic Landscapes for consultation, spreading through the center’s social networks.

This book includes eight landscapes, presented by a group of eight students, who include a brief explanation and recreation in Minecraft.

Geographic Landscapes

RIVER LANDSCAPE

THE BERROCALS

DESERT MODEL

KARST LANDSCAPE

GLACIER LANDSCAPE

VOLCANIC LANDSCAPE

COASTAL LANDSCAPE

TORRENT