The five essential film sets in Barcelona

Barcelona is a city of cinema. It is not an advertising slogan but a confirmation because the cameras of small productions, but also of some great Hollywood phenomena, have walked through its streets. That is what “Uncharted” has recently shown, the film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Let’s take a little walk through Barcelona transformed into a set.

1. The Spanish People.

It is surprising that a place like this, located at the foot of the Montjuïc mountain, formed by the reconstruction of Spanish streets and monuments, can serve to recreate the Madrid of the twenties. Well, that’s what happens in “Little Ashes”, a film about the relationship between Federico García Lorca and Salvador Dalí, played by Javier Beltrán and Robert Pattison, respectively. This place serves to reproduce the street adventures of the two artists, sometimes with the participation of Luis Buñuel, another of the great friends of the famous group from the Residencia de Estudiantes.

2. The National Palace.

Let’s continue on Montjuïc. The pavilions of the Palau Nacional complex, which in the future will form part of the tour of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (Mnac), have recently made the leap to the big screen thanks to a Hollywood blockbuster. That is one of the scenarios that we find in “Uncharted”, directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the video game of the same name. The film features a spectacular chase in this space with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and deserves to be seen on the big screen.

3. The Great Theater of the Liceu.

Much of what has been experienced on the stage of the Barcelona Coliseum could be made into a film. But in 1963, the visionary producer Samuel Bronston was responsible for Spain hosting some great blockbusters on Hispanic soil, such as “El Cid” or “55 days in Beijing”. He took the filming of “The Fabulous World of the Circus” to Barcelona, ​​starring a myth such as John Wayne, where he plays Matt Masters, an American businessman who owns a large circus with which he is making a major tour of Europe. The Masters/Wayne circus was located in the Liceu.

4. Casa Batllo.

Sometimes Hollywood can’t shoot on some locations because they’re listed buildings or simply because it’s impossible to put a camera on that location. So given the impossibility of filming, what can be done is to rebuild that space in a studio, even if it is thousands of kilometers from the original location. That is what happened with “Casper”, the film based on the famous ghost and that had Steven Spielberg as one of its producers. The house in which the ghost lived had the appearance of Gaudí’s Casa Batlló to the point of copying some of its rooms and the furniture created by the legendary architect.

5. The Tàpies Foundation.

It will take a long time to forget the big mess that arose in Barcelona when Woody Allen came to the city to film “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”. It was not the first time that a space from Barcelona had been cast on the big screen by Allen. In the documentary that he dedicated to his musical tour, “Wild Man Blues”, we found the Palau de la Música or the old Hotel Ritz -with a peculiar breakfast with potato omelette- as spaces. The comedy that he shot in 2008 is probably not one of his best works, but it does bring together the best of Barcelona, ​​in many cases photographed with the care of the master Javier Aguirresarobe, as is the case with the Fundació Tàpies in which the journalist Jordi makes a cameo enough.