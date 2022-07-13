The exact replica of Tom Cruise in Unreal Engine 5 that is perfect

Since the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick we have seen Tom Cruise even in the soup. The leading actor also Mission Impossiblewith the seventh installment prepared and divided into two parts, has now been recreated with Unreal Engine 5 technology, the engine that has revolutionized the video game industry with examples such as The Matrix Awakens. The graphic scope of this new technology is still being studied, but so far it has offered results that leave you speechless. The realism provided by Unreal Engine 5 puts in check the difference between reality and fiction. Now, a Tom Cruise replica with that engine has been recreated by combining that power with deepfakes. The result? couldn’t have been better.

What kind of witchcraft is this?

the developer, Ralph Virtualwho has made this photorealistic digital replica of one of the most important actors of the moment, has explained that has used the “MetaHuman” tool with Unreal Engine 5 to carry out this work of art. The purpose for which this tool is used, as you may have deduced, is none other than to create hyper-realistic characters. The base for this creation was a deepfake of the same artist.

The best of all is that different types of facial expressions and head movements are recreated to make Cruise look even more lifelike. It would even be difficult to distinguish whether we are facing a creation via computer or with the same actor in front of us. The lighting is wonderful and this only makes us think that right now there are no limits to the representation of people in movies, series and of course video games. If you can get a character to render smoothly in a game with this quality of detail, the possibilities really are endless. Remember that Tom Cruise is preparing to brand new Mission: Impossible – Death Sentence Part One on July 23, 2023.