‘The empire strikes back’ shines live with the music of the Colón Stable Orchestra

The Star Wars movie and musical experience at the Teatro Colón.

The classic and super popular space opera “The Empire Strikes Back”continuation of the first installment of the franchise of starwars which to this day is an undisputed example of how a sequel can surpass its predecessor, is the protagonist of a cycle of screenings that begins tonight at the Teatro Colón and that allows us to revisit the iconic soundtrack composed by John Williams from the hand of the brazilian Thiago Tiberius and the Stable Orchestra of the Buenos Aires Coliseum.

The concerts organized jointly by Disney -owner of the brand created by george lucas– and the Colón, which come with a pandemic after the same initiative was successfully carried out in February 2020 with “Star Wars” (1977), will take place this Tuesday, tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday, at 8:00 p.m., with the subtitled version of the film in the original language, and on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Spanish dubbing.

It is an experience that raises any expectations of the fans – staunch or occasional – of the saga and one of the last dress rehearsals, held this Monday night, was a preview of the event that proposes to immerse both in the interstellar adventure of Luke Skywalker immortalized by Mark Hamill as in the journey distinctive musical created by Williams and performed originally by 104 members of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Responsible for works that underpinned the passage to transcendence of innumerable titles of popular culture and eternal collaborator of Steven Spielberg, for whom he composed the pieces of “Jaws”, “Schindler’s List” Y jurassic park“-amongst others-, the renowned American orchestra director came to “The Empire Strikes Back” after working on the first tape of “Star Wars”, which had earned him an Oscar for Best Original Score.

The challenge was in the same lane but this time it brought the universe imagined by Lucas, located “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away”new characters and unexpected surprises in the fight between good and evil, embodied by the hopeful Rebel Alliance and the terrible Galactic Empire and crossed by the confrontation between the light and dark sides of the Force, that legendary energy whose domain is in conflict between the Jedi and the Sith.

The “first coliseum” of Buenos Aires invaded by the characters created by George Lucas.



Following the introduction to the saga, the film takes Luke’s journey as both the hero and the “chosen one” a step further to bring balance to that legendary showdown, when he is sent to the swampy planet Dagobah by his former master, Obi-Wan. Kenobi, to train with the famous little Yoda, in what was his first appearance on the big screen with the animation of the puppeteer Frank Oz.

Also, “The Empire Strikes Back” injected epicness into the plot with the first face-to-face encounter between its protagonist and the fearsome Darth Vader -played by David Prowse with the voice of James Earl Jones-, with his remembered red and blue phosphorescent beams in a lightsaber duel and the emblematic “No, I am your father”a phrase that would go down in history as a synthesis of one of the best narrative twists in cinema.

After its long-awaited premiere in 1980, the film became the highest grossing of the year and managed to sneak into the best-esteemed productions by critics and the public, who valued its approach to a more somber tone and something far removed from the youthful accent that had Marked to “Star Wars”.

Williams again won an award from the Hollywood Academy for his work as a composer on the film.by condensing -as few can- the adventurous spirit of the story and the peculiarities of its subplots and characters through clearly identifiable pieces in the immense popular culture of entertainment with the simple humming of its melodies.

The Brazilian Thiago Tibero at the head of the Stable Orchestra of the Teatro Colón.



The sweet nostalgia of the cellos and double basses that accompany the passages of the blossoming romance between Princess Leia (the memory Carrie Fisher) and the intrepid Han Solo (Harrison Ford), the playful chords of the flutes and winds in representation of Yoda and the powerful marches of violins and percussion in the motifs of the film and the villain are also an inseparable part of the mystique and importance of Star Wars and “The Empire Strikes Back” in particular, and it is the task that the Teatro Colón Stable Orchestra has in its hands for this cycle.

The artists participating in the cycle are under the command of the renowned Brazilian orchestra director Thiago Tiberio, a specialist in the synchronized staging of cinematographic musical works, who had already led the “Star Wars” concerts in 2020 and had steps internationally with other live soundtracks such as “The Goonies” (1985), “Cinema Paradiso” (1988) and “Huye!” (2017).

extrovert and with the reception of a group of actors and actresses who give life to a group of Jedis choreographed with lightsabers in the middle of the Main Hall of the Colón, Tiberio reviewed in two intervals of little more than an hour and with a very remarkable precision and power – exalted by the always splendid sound that the theater offers – the complete music of this film, to which was added a performance of the memorable ” Imperial March” in the holding rhythm.

on the boards, the group of 75 artists that make up the Orchestra offered once again a demonstration of their skill and respected mastery, with more than half of them in charge of the strings, accompanied by the inevitable winds, percussion, harp and piano in a type of event that, although it is unusual for the cultural agenda of the City of Buenos Aires, proves attractive once again with the complete sale of its tickets for the rest of the week.