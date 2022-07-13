The documentary about The Undertaker in A&E disappoints in audience

The documentary about The Undertaker on A&Eissued last Sunday, July 10, 2022, recorded 582,000 viewers on average, as reported by the specialist audience ShowBuzzDaily. The episode had a 0.14 share in the demographic of interest, ages 18-49, and was the 17th most watched cable show of the night.

If we compare with other episodes of the saga, the special on The Undertaker disappointed in numbers. According to the show’s viewership history record table, this episode was the second least watched of allahead only of the Mick Foley special aired on May 30, 2021.

Also, the episode WWE Rivalsissued after the fact on A&E which was focused on the rivalry between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, recorded 368,000 viewers on average and a 0.10 share in the demographic of interest. The WWE Rivals episode was the 29th most-watched cable show on Sunday night.



WWE Legends audience history on A&E

Stone Cold Steve Austin (April 18, 2021): 1.06 million viewers

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper” (April 25, 2021): 880,000 viewers

“Macho Man” Randy Savage (May 2, 2021): 790,000 viewers

Booker T (May 9, 2021): 600,000 viewers

Shawn Michaels (May 15, 2021): 630,000 viewers

Mick Foley (May 30, 2021): 520,000 viewers

Bret Hart (June 6, 2021): 640,000 viewers



The Undertaker (July 10, 2021): 582,000 viewers

