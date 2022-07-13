The choker: the 90s trend of Måneskin

Who, among the 1990s and 2000swould have bet on a similar longevity of the chokeror of round neck collar? Instead, it has not only returned, but has declined over the past few seasons in multiple variations of trendfrom the jewel and glitter choker to the colored one oa golden chainand perfect for the beach fashion 2022. Among his fans the most followed celebrities, da Dua Lipa to the Måneskinas far as Chiara Ferragni.

The stars of music and cinema who in the past have launched it had seen us along: Kate Winslet at the time of Titanicthe Spice Girlsthe top Gisele Bündchen, Beyoncébut also Lady Diana Spencera trend setter of the most elegant but also casual style, he often wore incredibles pearl choker for major events.

The vintage velvet choker with crystals like Billie Eilish

Now the choker it comes in many ways: you can choose from the flavor backlike those of velvet with pendant that went between 1990s and 2000sbut also in a jewel version, for the most special occasions.

To the Met Gala 2022a stage to anticipate trends, to choose a flavor vintage with an accent punk was Billie Eilish who matched theGucci dress made from recycled material to a vintage choker original, in black velvet encrusted with diamonds, supplied by Fred Leighton, specialist in vintage jewelry of the highest value.

Who al Met Gala 2022if not Simone Ashley, could align with the mood of a vintage choker? The protagonist of Bridgerton 2 chose a multi-layered model in rhinestones, and a crystal choker in the same jewel style was chosen by Ashley Park, among the protagonists of Emily in Paris.

The bondage choker like Damiano from Måneskin and Dua Lipa

The choker has always been one of the necklace with a bondage flavorand so on the subject you can also range by daring with eccentric creations, for a style that does not go unnoticed. Dua Lipa to the Grammy Awards 2022 he dared with a mega choker by Versace in gold chains And black skinin an outfit that incorporated all the trends of the moment: from bodice with bondage harnesses to the cut-outa trend also loved by Elodie.

Dua Lipa is not the only one who loves the bondage style choker: also Damiano dei Måneskin, and the whole band, wear it often. Damiano wore the choker even at a pivotal moment he launched the Måneskin as world rock stars: the iconic performance atEurovision 2021that the Måneskin have wonwrapped in rock outfits in metallic leather created for the occasion by Etro.

Not only Måneskin And Dua Lipa: also Natasha Lionnethe protagonist of Russian Dolla TV series with a rock and authorial flavor by Netflixwore on the red carpet of the season 2 a vintage style leather choker of black leather complete with harnesswhich recalls the hard and pure mood of the first punk of the late 70s and early 80s.

The choker for summer 2022 beach fashion

The choker it’s not just a jewel accessory for the red carpet. For the swimwear 2022 the choker in colored beads oi choker with golden chain they are perfect for it style on the beach.

Camila Cabello posted on Instagram a photo on the beach in Miami wearing a gold star sign choker chain, and wore gold chain choker also during his recent visit to Italy for the holidays, on the Amalfi Coast.

There choker inspiration does not end here: if you want to take a tour of the trends for swimwear 2022take a tour of the Instagram profiles of Olivia Rodrigo, Hailey Bieber and of course ours Chiara Ferragniwho in addition to wearing them in Paris where she was a super host of the fashion shows, has created many models of choker chains for her fashion brand: many of which are already sold out.