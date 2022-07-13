The best programs to make cutouts and screenshots in Windows

Share

If you are looking for a program to take screenshots, you have come to the right place, because in this post we will tell you which are the best alternatives.

Definitely, one of the most useful functions and ones that are not usually talked about much, in Windows, is the power take screenshots. This can help a lot when you try to highlight a part of the content that is displayed on the screen or show how you have configured a section, for example. Although if editing is your thing, we have a list of the best programs to make videos with photos and music.

For this reason, we have given ourselves the task of compiling a list of the best programs that allow you to make cutouts and screenshots, which are free and you can install on your Windows computer. But if you need, for some reason, to access your computer remotely, we have a post where we tell you which are the best programs.

Throughout this post, we will show you the best alternatives that you should know about, especially if you often need to make screen cutouts. But we will not only address third-party programs, but also the official alternative offered by Microsoft with the operating system.

Best programs to make cutouts and screenshots

Cutout and sketch

ShareX

PicPick

greenshot

lightshot

screenshot

ScreenRec

Before choosing any of these alternatives that we have selected, it is important that you know all its functionalities, since some include features such as keyboard shortcuts to make the captures immediately, you should take a look at how well optimized they are, and also if it allows make a simple edit before saving the cut, among other features that we will talk about next.

Cutout and sketch

To begin, we will focus on the tool that Microsoft integrates into Windows to take screenshots, which is quite complete and ideal for most uses.

In the beginning, it was a tool called “Snips”, but eventually would change its name to “Cutout and Sketch”. But this is not only a change in nomenclature, but it has been updated, adding various new features.

The first thing we should point out is that it allows you to make custom screen cutouts, both in square and circular format, as well as make a full capture. But that’s not all, since it integrates a function to program the cut that you can postpone between 3 and 10 seconds and it will be executed automatically after that time.

Once you make the capture, the quick editing window for the image immediately opens, allowing you to add arrows and any element to highlight specific parts of it. And, as if that were not enough, it allows you to activate the tool through a keyboard shortcut of key combination WINDOWS + SHIFT + S.

As you can see, it is a very complete tool that comes in handy in most cases, especially because is pre-installed in the operating system. But if you prefer other options, we have some alternatives.

ShareX

Continuing with the list, we must mention ShareX, considered by many as one of the best programs to make screen cutouts. Again, it is a free tool that you can install without problems. Also, it is open sourceso all users can take a look at your code and even modify it.

It is necessary to point out that the visual interface of this program is not the most attractive or modern of all, but in terms of how it works, it is very complete. The first thing to note is that integrates several segments of workwhich you can review and adjust to your liking.

ShareX allows you to take screenshots of the entire screen, but also of specific areas of the interface and even of windows that it detects when they are executed. And once it has the cutout, it opens a simple editing windowwhich offers the possibility of drawing, adding arrows and various elements to attract attention.

Its editing section is very complete, as it even allows you to blur certain areas, make other elements stand out, and much more. But, beyond this, also allows access to its OCR functionality to recognize text in screenshots. Without a doubt, one of the most complete.

You should also know that it allows record video and make GIFs what is displayed on the screen. But once you have your capture, you can upload it directly to the cloud or share it on various social networks.

PicPick

The main thing that a program to make cuts must comply with is that it be simple to use and PicPick does it very well.

This, like the rest of the programs on the list, has been created to make cutouts and screenshots, but it goes one step further, since it integrates a fairly complete image editor to do subsequent work. And, as a curious detail, said editor has an aesthetic similar to the mythical Paint, although in functions it surpasses it.

PicPick offers a catalog of possibilities At the time of making the cuts, it is very varied, since it is not only capable of taking full screen captures, but also of specific sections, in active windows and much more. You can configure all this directly from the program.

Later, when you have made the capture, the image editor opens, which allows you to highlight cropping areas, add text, arrows and many other elements. In addition, it allows you to apply more professional effects, such as blurs, shadows, add watermarks and much more.

When you finish editing the capture, you have the possibility to share it through various social media platforms or even send it via email. And you can customize its settings by adding shortcuts.

greenshot

Definitely the combination between a powerful engine with OCR technology and a program to take screenshots would be an interesting and useful idea. This is how Greenshot was born, one of the most used free alternatives.

Basically, one of Greenshot’s most important points is that allows to recognize the text that is on the screen when you take the capture. With this, users can do the conversion from image to text more quickly and easily. This sets it apart from other good alternatives.

But Greenshot is much more than your OCR engine, since it also allows you to take screenshots in different formats, be it full screen, specific areas and much more. Then, the image editor starts so you can make annotations and highlight what interests you.

It is also important to point out that, although Greenshot is a tool that you can install for free on Windows, its version for Apple computers is paid. You can find it directly in the App Store of your macOS and buy it for $1.99.

And if you ask us if it is worth buying it, the truth is that it is, because it is very well optimized, which means that will run quickly for you to capture. You can also customize its settings and, obviously, we highlight its OCR engine.

lightshot

Many users are just looking for a screen snipping program that is lightweight, doesn’t take up a lot of storage space, and consume computer resources in background. And if this is the case for you, then you should definitely check out LightShot.

It is a free download tool, which you can find for both Windows and macOS computers. Although if you prefer, you can choose your extension for the most popular browsers.

Like the rest of the programs on this list, with LighShot you can make cutouts and screenshots, but always prioritizing the speed of execution and the process is simple. We must also highlight its image editor, which is very complete and, when you finish adding annotations or elements to highlight an area of ​​the capture, you can choose if you want it to be uploaded to the cloud that it offers or if you prefer to share it with someone.

screenshot

Not all clipping programs try to be pretentious in their functionality. In fact, tools like Secreeshoter stand out mainly for how simple they are.

If you are looking for a program to take screenshots, then you could take a look at this alternative, which stands out for its simplicity. However, due to this, its settings section is very limited.

But if this is not a problem for you, then it is a good tool that allows you to choose whether Do you want to capture the entire screen? or, instead, from specific areas. Then you can choose if you want the image to be saved in one of the most popular formats, such as PNG, JPG or BMP.

Their download and installation is free and its main strong point, as we mentioned, is simplicity. So it could be one of the best programs that you can use to take screenshots.

ScreenRec

While it is true that ScreenRec is a program that stands out for its function of recording the content that is shown on the screen, it also has a section that allows you to take screenshots of it.

ScreenRec has a function of make screenshots and then open an image editor so you can add text boxes, arrows pointing to areas you want to attract attention, change the color and much more. We could say that it is a fairly complete editor.

But, in addition to this, it also allows you to share them through various means. Definitely, ScreenRec is one of the best apps in this list, because it not only provides the possibility of taking screenshots and editing them, like the rest, but it goes further and has a tool to record the screen.

The latter can be very useful to help someone configure something, since you can record how you do it and send it to them. Although its main use is usually to record the games in computer games.

Without a doubt, one of the best tools and it is totally free, something positive considering all its functionalities. What are you waiting for to give it a try? It is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Related topics: Windows

Share

We are on Google News! To follow