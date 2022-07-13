The aliens in Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull were a mistake, according to its screenwriter

In 2023, the most famous archaeologist in cinema will return for one last excursion in Indiana Jones 5. Harrison Fordwho turns 80 chestnuts today, by the way, first got into Indy’s skin in 1981, in Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The last installment of the intrepid adventurer came in 2008: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. By far, it has been the worst received film by fans.

Among the many elements that squeaked lovers of Indy movies, and not counting Shia LaBeoufwhat made many feel worse was the decision to include aliens at the end of the plot.

Speaking on the Script Apart podcast, David Koppscreenwriter of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, has admitted that, in his opinion, Spielberg and Lucas’ idea of ​​the “alien plot” was a mistake.

Koepp, who has to his credit the texts of films such as Jurassic Park or Mission Impossibleexplained that he did his best to present an alternative idea, but Steven Spielberg and George Lucas they were very clear about it.

“I was never comfortable with the idea of ​​including alien creatures. When I got there, I tried to convince Steven Spielberg and George Lucas to change it. I had another idea, but they didn’t want to change it.

I’m not saying mine would have been better, but I think a lot of the pushback that movie received was that fans didn’t feel like aliens should have been in an Indiana Jones movie. Looking back, they’re probably right.“.

The bad result at the critical level of Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull makes many look fearfully at the arrival of the fifth installment of the saga. Harrison Ford’s age also becomes a problem with which james mangolddirector of the film, will have to deal.

Did the plot of the aliens in Indiana Jones 4 convince you? What do you think was David Koepp’s idea as an alternative?