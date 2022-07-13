The absences of Pumas against Celta de Vigo

The felines will not be able to count on three relevant pieces within the idea that strategist Andrés Lillini has to face Celta.

Pumas faces Celta de Vigo this afternoon in an international friendly duel. Prior to the game, there was a press conference with the two coaches, as well as Hugo Mallo and Juan Ignacio Dinenno. There, we took on the task of consulting regarding the casualties that the campus has for said meeting. Although Lillini only mentioned Gustavo Del Prete, there are three casualties.

These are Jorge Ruvalcaba and Santiago Trigos, who suffered discomfort in their respective matches against León, so they will not risk them tonight looking for them to arrive the following Sunday against Necaxa. The same Argentine strategist denied before this medium that they are serious issues and everything remains in muscular discomfort.

For the same reason, there will be an opportunity for youth players who do not usually see much activity. Even the coach of the auriazules showed his intention to rotate pieces so that most of their leaders can boast that they played against Celta and obtain that international value.

