The 5 Common and Regrettable Mistakes of Airplane Movies

The aeronautical world is often one of the favorites of action movies. Also the most used in his most remembered and spectacular scenes. But perhaps, because of their recurrence, they become a difficult terrain for most stories. Planes that fly almost at the speed of light, despite being a Boeing 747. Cabins that lose pressurization without any major inconvenience. Controls that work or stop working at the whim of the plot. Failing instruments and no one seems to notice that this is dangerous and a major problem that can lead to a deadly air disaster. Planes breaking in twowhose cabins — model and size — change according to the benefit of the turn script.

In the world of cinema, often the biggest errors of coherence, physics and even mere logic occur on board an airplane. It is inevitable that the aeronautical world is attractive for most stories. And also, a breeding ground for all kinds of situations without the slightest scientific basis. Much more, when most of the films show the interior of airplanes and other aeronautical vehicles as a stage that only embellishes the scene. But in reality, planes, ships, and helicopters are part of a world of specialized technology that is rarely shown in the movies.

We tell you about five common mistakes in airplane movies. Some so obvious as to be deadly out of necessity. Others, who just simply make you laugh. Even those that are directly related to the lack of knowledge about the operation of aerial vehicles. A true collection of ideas that intertwine with each other to make it clear that in the show, the maxim is entertainment over logic. Or at least, it is in the aeronautical world and everything that surrounds its best-known ideas.

Airplanes in museums do not have fuel, are not functional, nor can they be piloted

both in Wonder Woman 1984 as in the third part of A night at the museum, occurs. One of the characters gets on a plane destined to be part of a common sample and just takes off. The idea that aeronautical museum pieces are functional is popular and they are usually included with amazing self-confidence. But in reality, and although the appearance of the vehicles is impeccable, they are completely unusable.

Seems like an obvious catch? Not so much, when Wonder Woman 1984 the plot hinges on Steve Trevor’s ability to fly to the Middle East. That, of course, in a museum plane, which also has a small gas tank that would barely allow it to fly for less than a hundred kilometers. But in the world of cinema everything is possible.

