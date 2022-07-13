The 5 Common and Regrettable Mistakes of Airplane Movies

The aeronautical world is often one of the favorites of action movies. Also the most used in his most remembered and spectacular scenes. But perhaps, because of their recurrence, they become a difficult terrain for most stories. Planes that fly almost at the speed of light, despite being a Boeing 747. Cabins that lose pressurization without any major inconvenience. Controls that work or stop working at the whim of the plot. Failing instruments and no one seems to notice that this is dangerous and a major problem that can lead to a deadly air disaster. Planes breaking in twowhose cabins — model and size — change according to the benefit of the turn script.

In the world of cinema, often the biggest errors of coherence, physics and even mere logic occur on board an airplane. It is inevitable that the aeronautical world is attractive for most stories. And also, a breeding ground for all kinds of situations without the slightest scientific basis. Much more, when most of the films show the interior of airplanes and other aeronautical vehicles as a stage that only embellishes the scene. But in reality, planes, ships, and helicopters are part of a world of specialized technology that is rarely shown in the movies.

We tell you about five common mistakes in airplane movies. Some so obvious as to be deadly out of necessity. Others, who just simply make you laugh. Even those that are directly related to the lack of knowledge about the operation of aerial vehicles. A true collection of ideas that intertwine with each other to make it clear that in the show, the maxim is entertainment over logic. Or at least, it is in the aeronautical world and everything that surrounds its best-known ideas.

Airplanes in museums do not have fuel, are not functional, nor can they be piloted

both in Wonder Woman 1984 as in the third part of A night at the museum, occurs. One of the characters gets on a plane destined to be part of a common sample and just takes off. The idea that aeronautical museum pieces are functional is popular and they are usually included with amazing self-confidence. But in reality, and although the appearance of the vehicles is impeccable, they are completely unusable.

Seems like an obvious catch? Not so much, when Wonder Woman 1984 the plot hinges on Steve Trevor’s ability to fly to the Middle East. That, of course, in a museum plane, which also has a small gas tank that would barely allow it to fly for less than a hundred kilometers. But in the world of cinema everything is possible.

Cargo bays aren’t that big for fights

In real airplanes, the cargo compartments are closed spaces, evenly distributed and also with no room for anything other than stacking luggage. The popular idea that the cargo compartment of aircraft is a kind of reverse of the upper part is completely false. Or at least, it is on most commercial aircraft.

Many of them have just enough space to organize both what is necessary for any emergency on board, such as passenger luggage. But the popular notion that a plane’s cargo space can be ideal for battles, bare-knuckle fighting, and gunfights is wrong. Y it is for a simple reason of aircraft design that benefit passenger spaces over the rest. They are also not large enough for terrorists, vampires, or any other terrifying characters to comfortably sit or wander around. Of course and for the safety of the device, they are completely hermetic compartments.

No, aircraft cargo doors cannot be opened from the inside

No matter how many times a struggling character gets down to cargo behaviors an aircraft from the cockpit, as in Blood Red Sky from Netflix. In reality, access to the cargo spaces of any aerial vehicle is carried out from the outside, from the appropriate gates. Not from the passenger cabin, much less the body of the plane or any other type of surprise and mysterious access to the vehicle.

In fact, from the plane there is no access to the cargo holds. Much less, through stairs, elevators, ladders or any other trick created strategically to make life easier for the character. No matter what the forgettable has shown Snakes in the plane in 2006.

Each plane has its peculiar cabin characteristics

It is noticeable that in the film Night flight there is a noticeable change between cabin characteristics. The film confuses the Boeing 737 turbofan passenger jet with a Boeing 767 jet fuselage. It may seem like a minor mistake, especially if most of the drama focuses on the characters. But it is of interest considering that the arrival and departure of the plane influences the plot enough.

On the other hand, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character travels in a Pan Am 747. But in reality, the plane only began flying on commercial routes only in the late 1970s. In other words, ten years after the date the film is set.

Windows that break, doors that open

In several action movies, the hero resorts to the window-shooting maneuver to force flights back to the ground. Or open the doors to parachute, without this posing a real problem for the plane. And while most of the sequences go to the trouble of showing the immediate impact of depressurization, they miss the point. Commercial airliners typically fly at 900 kilometers per hour. The shock would be of such magnitude and such danger, that would cause the aircraft to lose its ability to fly immediately.

As if that wasn’t enough, the air temperature is -40 degrees, so taking the helicopter and practically parachuting out is out of the question. Much less, without the necessary protections or equipment that would allow the daring hero to survive the impact and atmospheric shock outside the plane.



