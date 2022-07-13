The 5 celebrities who can not buy a Ferrari

Ferrari has strict rules for those who buy its cars. If they are not complied with, buyers can be sanctioned and join a group of “prohibited” personalities so that they acquire their dream sports cars. In this note, find out who makes up this selection of the Italian brand.

ferrari It has been a novelty in recent months for sanctioning certain personalities from the world of entertainment and sports in a kind of “black list”. What does this decision mean? It implies that these celebrities can no longer buy a car from the legendary brand of Prancing Horse for different reasons.

Among the rules most sanctioned by the mythical brand that this year celebrates its 75th anniversary of life are that some of its cars: be repaired in an unauthorized workshop; price alteration is cheaper, the modification of its appearance or use the car for some advertising. To these, it is added that no artist involved in scandals can have one, and that none of Maranello’s creation can be abandoned. Below is a list of 5 controversial sanctioned people who can enjoy a ferrari:

5- Floyd Marwhether

Boxer Post.

ferrari considers any of his cars as a “collector’s piece”. That is why once purchased it must be used, cared for and adored. In other words, treated like a work of art. But the American boxer did the opposite, he usually buys a model of the Italian brand, and after showing it on his social networks, he sells them.

4- Kin Khardhasian

Kin Khardhasian and his white Ferrari.

The fleeting marriage of the model kim kardashian and the basketball player Chris Humphries had not charged much interest in the media until the return of a ferrari of 325 thousand dollars. The car was a gift received from the Malaysian billionaire uncle Jho Low. However, United States federal prosecutors pointed out that this fortune was paid with money stolen from the Asian country.

3- Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and his controversial Ferrari.

The controversial pop singer, Justin BieberYou can’t buy a ferrari. The reason is that the 28-year-old artist changed the original factory color: he painted his 458 Italia model blue in the famous vehicle cutting workshop of Western Coast Customs, in 2016. But not only that was the trigger, but that The same year he was arrested for driving that sports car without a license, while intoxicated and parking it near a nightclub in the United States, for three weeks.

2- Curtis James Jackson “50 Cent”

50 Cent’s post on his Instagram account.

Rapper and songwriter Curtis James Jackson, recognized in the music world as “50cent” is another member of the “black list” of the legendary brand. On several occasions he attacked the brand through his social networks and the fact that overwhelmed the patience of the Italians was when Cent published on his Instagram account when a crane was towing his car to be repaired due to a malfunction of its battery. . The auction was the message of the publication made by the artist: “What a garbage car.”

1-Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage in his Ferrari Enzo.

Nicolas Cage the leading actor in the film 60 Seconds, was sanctioned for ferrari for selling his collection of cars due to economic problems, in 2009. For them, he had spent a lot of money, including the purchase of a model Enzo of 1,000,000 dollars, in 2003. For this reason, the Hollywood artist is unable to have a car from the Italian house in his garage.