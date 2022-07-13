the 4 most memorable concert performances

A 37 years of the concert commemorating World Rock Dayin Rock & Pop we review the shows that more impact caused in the audience.

On World Rock Day it is practically impossible not to come to mind celebrating the Live Aid in 1985with his epic performances.

The concert that consisted of a simultaneous celebration between the United States and Englandsought to raise funds (140 million dollars) to go to the aid of famine victims in Africa.

How did the event work?

The concert offered by the Band Aid Foundation offered 24 hours of uninterrupted show between both locations. It was attended by 172,000 people and an estimated television audience of two billion people was calculated..

The acts in the United States began at 9 AM in that country, while at Wembley (English venue of the event) at noon.

The event was full of meetings and epic moments. For example, The Who and Led Zeppelin got together especially for the show.

While in the voice of Freddy Mercury, the band Queen rocked the legendary London Stadium.

the most epic

The Rock & Pop team has selected what, in our opinion, are The most memorable performances from Live Aid 1985:

Queen’s performance was simply historic. In just 20 minutes they animated the public and made history in what will be a presentation that will remain engraved in the memory of many.

Even what was done by the British was part of the film in honor of Freddy Mercury.

A young Sir Elton John made the audience dance, to the rhythm “Can I Get A Witness” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”demonstrating the scenic forcefulness that he shows to this day in his shows.

Can you imagine that Jack Nicholson himself introduces you? Probably not, but this is what happened to bob dylan. A brief introduction was enough to ignite the audience. However, the singer, with his classic “Blowin’ in the Wind”, thrilled those who saw the show in the American version of him.

The presentation of Collins and Sting was marked by the eventful day of the first of these. Phil Collins played a couple of songs in England and then traveled expressly to Philadelphia, United States.

Despite this, the interpretation of “Every Breath You Take” brought out in more than some a couple of tears.





