The 11 lipsticks that celebrities wore on their wedding day

There is nothing like celebrity weddings to fill our inspiration boards with ideas beauty, luckily there are many who get married so we have a lot to choose from.

Over the years we have seen lots of smoky eyes and tanned cheeks, as well as more natural gloss lip makeup that drive us crazy, the options are endless. So, if you find yourself planning your wedding and you spend the day looking for inspiration for that moment without knowing which style to choose, between classic elegance or a sensual look, perhaps the look chosen by these celebrities for their links can help you make the decision.

The make-up artists in charge of putting the touch glam on this special day our favorite stars agree that the choice of lipstick is key to define the entire look and that’s why they tell us what shades some of their VIP clients wore on their big day. Find yours among these eleven shades that the most famous brides have worn.

Make-up Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo’s bridal makeup lipstick is natural, beautiful and trendy Keep reading

meghan markle

Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was the most talked about royal wedding of the past decade. Not only because of the expectation raised by the occasion as it was a transcendental moment for the British Royal Family, but also because of the impeccable outfits that the celebration left us. Givenchy’s wedding dress, the five meter long veil and its soft makeup with a matching nude lip color.

A choice that allowed her natural beauty to shine. Dior told Instyle that his makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin used Dior Addict Lip Glow for the occasion. A lip balm that revives the color of the lip and adapts to it depending on the pH of the skin. On Meghan revealed a soft wet effect tone.

HAILEY BIEBER

The makeup no-makeup Hailey Bieber for her wedding day included a soft pink lip. “We kept her skin clean and respected her natural glow, with a bit of contouring to define her perfect bone structure and with bronzed tones in her eyes,” makeup artist Denika Bedrossian tells InStyle. “We left her lips neutral, using a taupe-based nude color to outline them and a peach lip gloss smooth to moisturize and add shine.

While Bedrossian didn’t say anything about the exact products he used, we suggest Gucci Long Lasting Bold Lip Liner in the tone Nude followed by Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment to recreate Bieber’s dazzling smile.

amal clooney

Amal Clooney’s mesmerizing wedding makeup was personally created by famed makeup artist and founder of her namesake makeup brand, Charlotte Tilbury. To achieve Amal’s elegant lips to profess her vows at Lake Como, Tilbury tells InStyle that she used a layered technique. He started outlining with the Lip Cheat Lip Liner in tone pillowtalk, added a touch of Matte Revolution in tone Walk of No Shame, and finally applied MY KISS Lipstick. “Her lips had a rich, delicious and healthy color” he added to define the look of the wedding

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

The wedding of Kravis in Portofino was one of the biggest events of celebrities of the year, endless party days, vintage dresses and celebrity guests. But what we loved most of all were the outfits goth-glam beauty of Kourtney Kardashian, more daring than the reality TV star is accustomed to wearing. Her makeup artist, Leah Darcy, tells InStyle that the inspiration for the Italian ceremony was “soft eyeliner with a subtle hint of dusty pink for a fresh, feminine look.”

To recreate Kourt’s lip, the trick is to use the Artist Color Pencil by Make Up For Ever in the tone Anywhere Caffeine, followed by Hourglass Cosmetics Velvet Story Lip Cream in the tone Touch, a rosy beige with a soft matte finish.

GABRIELLE UNION

Makeup artist Malika James remembers the makeup she did for Gabrielle Union in 2014 for her wedding day and tells InStyle what they searched for a timeless finish. “My goal was to highlight her skin and illuminate it like she would naturally.” For the lips, she took into account the warm climate of Florida, where the wedding was held, so that he would not have the bride to worry about during the ceremony.

“She was going to have a big kiss, so I applied Crème de la Mer from The Lip Balm, MAC Cork Lip Pencil, a dab of concealer Pro Longwear in MAC shade NC45 in the center of the lips and a light pink lip gloss, the turkish delight by NARS as a finishing touch”.

Jasmine Tookes

Darcy was the artistic talent behind the look of wedding of this Victoria’s Secret model. For Tookes, Darcy was inspired by the 90s and the iconic lips of Naomi Campbell to achieve a very sensual matte look. “I used Make Up For Ever Artist colored pencil in the shade LimitlessBrown, plus LiquiLUST matte lipstick Legendary Wear Matte by Pat McGrath Labs in tone Divine Nude”, details for InStyle the makeup artist.

Nicola Peltz

“Nicola’s lipstick for her wedding was a bit in keeping with Claudia Schiffer’s ’90s look, but we put a more peachy tone to make it look good in color photos as well as black and white,” explains Peltz’s make-up artist, Kate Lee. “The hue we got came from match lip liner 156 Natural Beige from Chanel and an ultra moisturizing color, also from Chanel, the Rouge Coco Flash in 116 Easyapplied straight from the stick and blended with finger swipes.” Lee wiped away excess with paper to apply one more coat for precision and longer wear.

Pro Tip: When it comes to lip definition, Lee recommends tracing your natural lip line, then using a lip brush like Les Pinceaux of Chanel, the Dual Ended Lip Brush 300 to modulate the shading.

SOFIA VERGARA

Celebrities are ordinary people, just like us, and Sofía Vergara is an excellent example of this, as the star of the series modern-family only used CoverGirl products.the lipstick Outlast Longwear in tone Sofia in Love. Unfortunately, this was a custom-made shade of dark red specifically for the wedding, so it’s not available for purchase. However, the Plumberry and Red Hot shades are close copies within the same CoverGirl lipstick line.

BRITNEY SPEARS

For the Queen of Pop’s long-awaited nuptials to Sam Asghari, Britney turned to Sofia Tillbury and Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup team to do her look. “We created a look that transitioned from day to night in a resplendent way that worked with her dress changes throughout the celebration. Radiant skin and a soft smokey eye, with peach cheeks and the perfect nude lipstick. This tone was achieved with Charlotte Tilbury’s most recognizable trio, “Pillow Talk”: eyeliner, lipstick and gloss. “First we outline the lips with lip cheat in pillowtalk, then applied the Matte Revolution Lipstick in the same tone and, finally, a shiny layer of Collagen Lip Bath in for a plumper look.”

PARIS-HILTON

We couldn’t expect anything else from Paris Hilton than the over-the-top glamor of her three-day wedding. A makeup with marked cheekbones, maxi eyelashes and lips in a bright pink. Hilton shared her wedding day beauty routine with her followers, as well as the products her makeup artist Steven Tabimba used. “The look was very classic,” explains Tabimba, “and inspired by Marilyn Monroe.”

She kept the skin matte and velvety, with completely matte eyes that reflected the essence of Monroe and left the best for the lips. “Too much gloss wouldn’t have worked at the time of the first kiss, but a touch is always fine to apply.” For it applied the Lip Liner from mac in tone spice and completed the look with the live Glam II Lipstick, also from mac to give that satin pink tone.

Josephine Skriver

The Victoria’s Secret model enlisted Leah Darcy for her wedding makeup to singer-songwriter Bohnes. Darcy tells InStyle that the inspiration for this look Skriver’s was “a glowing-skinned look with a plump but contoured lip.” This is one of our outfits favorites for boho or beach brides since to recreate it you only need two products: first the Make up By Mario pencil, Ultra Suede Sculptin in tone toasty to outline the lips, and to fill them in the Addict Lip Maximizer by Dior in tone Rosewood to achieve a very romantic pink blur.