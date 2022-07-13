TAG HEUER partners with the Netflix film The Invisible Agent, starring brand ambassador Ryan Gosling

In The Invisible Agent, TAG Heuer ambassador Ryan Gosling plays his most important role to date, under the direction of the two responsible for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. When the CIA’s most skilled agent (Gosling)—whose true identity no one knows—accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychopathic former colleague (Chris Evans) places a bounty on his head, sparking a worldwide manhunt. by international assassins. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and also stars Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Julia Butters.

And what else could an elite super-killer wear on a high-voltage chase if not a TAG Heuer Carrera, the iconic watch first created for high-speed chases on the racetrack? As any prestigious agent knows, split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death. But for a spy hiding in the shadows, an elegant, minimalist and clean design is equally important, proof that aesthetics also kills.

So it’s no surprise that The Invisible Agent was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, two filmmakers who know how to bring together a superstar cast for a truly global action spectacle, having directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Although both the Sierra Six character and the events narrated in The Invisible Agent belong to the world of fiction, TAG Heuer’s motto, “Don’t Crack Under Pressure”, is also true in the real world. As part of this collaboration, Netflix wanted the link between TAG Heuer and The Invisible Agent to be indisputable. That said, when choosing the watch for Gosling’s character, it had to be clear that the TAG Heuer Carrera was the only possible option, being “The only watch that could keep up with The Invisible Agent.”

The partnership includes the work of award-winning photographer Pari Dukovic to immortalize Gosling as Sierra Six from The Invisible Agent while wearing the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands watch. Pari’s inimitable look at The Invisible Agent forms the core of the global 360° campaign, which will be activated in nearly 80 countries and brought to life in 150 TAG Heuer points of sale, in print media, in outdoor advertising, on innovative digital platforms and social networks, at events and much more.

The result seems to be launching a highly entertaining super-spy saga for a new generation, and there is no better partner than TAG Heuer, the brand where its history of excellence is combined with its passion for action, an unprecedented focus on performance and a relentless desire to push the limits of what is possible.

“We are thrilled to partner with Netflix on ‘The Invisible Agent’, which not only stars our ambassador, Hollywood icon Ryan Gosling, but also a cast including Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page. Directed by the Russo brothers, it’s already the must-see movie of 2022. And what else could the unflappable Sierra Six, played by Gosling, be wearing than a TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands, an iconic watch designed for those who won’t give in to the pressure,” explains TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault.

Ryan Gosling: «I play Sierra Six in the action movie The Invisible Agent (The Gray Man). Six is ​​an agent whose life is on the line every second of the day and he needs a watch to cover it. If he wants to survive, he needs precision and constant effort, which is why I thought it was the perfect fit to wear the TAG Heuer Carrera ».

In the words of Magno Herran, Head of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix: “At Netflix, we always explore unique opportunities that allow us to connect audiences with the movies and characters they love the most. And we are delighted to partner with TAG Heuer, an iconic brand that complements the timeless story of The Invisible Agent, to enhance the creative storytelling and accompany fans on the exciting journey of Sierra Six, both on screen and off.”