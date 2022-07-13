Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Samaritan’ release date

SUBSCRIBE TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Amazon Prime Video’s new superhero movie ‘Samaritan’, starring legendary actor Sylvester Stallonewill premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 26 of August in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The film is a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures production, directed by Julius Avery (‘Overlord’)and Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias complete the cast.

Prime Video has shared the first images of the tape, where we can see Stallone in his second role as a superhero after his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two’.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The official synopsis reads thus: Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton), a young man of 13, suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legendary character who hides in the open. view. 20 years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was pronounced dead after a warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis.. People believe that Samaritan perished in the fire, but some citizens like Sam are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to bring his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin..

“I love when the best action movies also have hearts.. I wanted to be involved in ‘Samaritan’ because there are different aspects to this story that I think people can relate to. It’s kind of a morality tale that’s also very exciting to watch. We are thrilled that it will be available globally on Prime Video, where my fans and the public at large can enjoy it together,” said Sylvester Stallone.

Daniel McFadden / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

Stallone is producing the film alongside Braden Aftergood, who is also an executive producer alongside David Kern, Adam Rosenberg, Guy Riedel. The script is in charge of Bragi F. Schut.

Let us also remember that Sylvester Stallone will make his small screen debut in November 2022 starring in ‘tulsa king‘, a series about the mafie directed by the creator of ‘Yellowstone’ Taylor Sheridan.

Frank Boy

In addition to movies, comedy, and horror, Fran is also passionate about basketball, sleeping, and searching the internet for crazy theories for her show Los Conspiranoicos.

