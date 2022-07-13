Sylvester Stallone is a retired superhero in his new movie Samaritan: first images

the famous actor Sylvester Stallone will soon star in a new film framed in the genre of the Superheros, albeit with a very particular approach. That’s how it is Samaritan, a new film in which Sly is a veteran superhero, apparently already retired; although the long shadow of his past seems to continue to condition his current life. This is how he presented Amazon Prime Videoa streaming platform that will soon receive this new production, specifically the next August 26, 2022. And we already have the first two posters with Stallone’s appearance and his alter ego, a superhero who disappeared 25 years ago.

Samaritan premieres on Prime Video in August

MGMbeside Prime Video, has shared the first details of this new superhero adventure: “25 years ago, the world’s greatest hero disappeared. It’s time to unmask the truth”, we can read in its first, although brief, official description. Apparently, Samaritan will tell us the story of Sam (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton), a young man who meets a mysterious man named joe smith (Sylvester Stallone), but who is actually a former superhero who disappeared 25 years ago.

Directed by julius avery (Son of a Gun, Overlord), the cast of Samaritan is headed by the aforementioned Sylvester Stallone Y Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton along with other names such as Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, Sophia Tatum, Michael Aaron Milligan, Nicholas Logan, Angel Nair or Jaime Andrews, among others.

We will have to wait until the end of August to find out about this new approach to the superhero genre with Sylvester Stallone at the helm. However, it seems that Prime Video commitment to visions other than the most commercial to address a genre over-exploited in recent years, with TheBoys as the main claim. On the other hand, Stallone will premiere his new series in November, tulsa kinga crime drama in which he plays a veteran mobster fresh out of prison.

Source | Amazon Prime Video