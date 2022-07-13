Succession, HBO series is nominated for 25 Emmys – Lights of the Century

The HBO drama series Succession received 25 Emmy nominations.

STAFF / REFORM AGENCY

MEXICO CITY.- HBO’s drama series Succession received 25 Emmy nominations, and South Korea’s The Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English-language production recognized at the so-called Oscars on US TV.

Succession, which follows the feuds of ambitious members of a wealthy family, leads the drama category, and will be measured for distinction with The Game…, Netflix’s most-watched series, a social critique in which people compete in lethal versions of children’s games for a cash prize, which won 14 nominations.

Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and HBO miniseries The White Lotus round out the top billing, leading their respective categories with 20 nominations each.

Ted Lasso exposes a football coach facing the challenge of managing a football team in England. He received the same number of nominations in 2021, when he took home the Comedy Series statuette, an award he will challenge again.

The 74th edition of the Emmys will be held in person on September 12 in Los Angeles.

The White Lotus, a satire about the hypocrisy of rich tourists in a luxurious hotel in Hawaii, will fight for the Emmy with Dopesick and Pam and Tommy, both from Hulu, which dominated in terms of miniseries. The list of the most recognized productions continues with the comedies Hacks (HBO) and Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), with 17 nominations each.

The award ceremony will also feature a duel between former President Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks) and former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the category of Best Narrator, and will perhaps offer one last chance to actor Chadwick Boseman, who He passed away in August 2020, after winning a posthumous Emmy for being nominated for voicing a version of his Black Panther character in the Marvel animation What If…

Likewise, former Arrested Development star Jessica Walter, who died in 2021, was also nominated for her role in Archer.

The acclaimed Ozark, a recently concluded series that included the participation of Mexican Poncho Herrera, added 13 nominations and will fight for all important categories, such as Dramatic Series, Actor (Jason Bateman) and Actress (Laura Linney).

By streaming brands, HBO received 140 nominations this year, 10 more than in 2021, surpassing Netflix, the streaming giant, which closed with 105, down from 129 in the last edition.

The list of award contenders confirmed some expectations in the acting industry, with the inclusion of stars such as Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage) and Michael Keaton. (Dopesick).

However, it brought surprises with actresses who were left out, such as Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and three Oscar winners: Julia Roberts (Gaslit), Viola Davis (The First Lady) and Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage). In social networks, the admirers of the four stars were noted against the decision of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Almost half of the nominations in the Directing field went to women, including Amy Poehler (Lucy and Desi) and Lorene Scafaria (Succession). Women also won 40 percent of the nominations in the Screenwriting category.

It may interest you: Mexican Camilo Lara puts his stamp on Hollywood