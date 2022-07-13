successes and failures in the national team structure under the management of Gerardo Torrado

The 2019 Gold Cup titles, the Concacaf Qualifying and the bronze medal in Tokyo 2022 are the only titles won by the national teams with Gerardo Torrado at the helm

the structure of National teams will undergo a drastic change, beginning with the imminent departures of Gerardo Torrado, Ignacio HierroJavier Mier, as well as the coaches Luis Perez and Mónica Vergara, was able to confirm ESPN.

The announcement that Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, will make this Wednesday will inform the changes in the different categories of National teamsof a project that began in 2019, with the arrival of Gerardo Torrado as sporting director.

The titles left by his management, together with Ignacio Hierro, sports director of National teamsthere are only three: the 2019 Gold Cup with the Senior National Team led by Tata Martino, the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Games in Guadalajara and the Bronze medal at the Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games with Jaime Lozano as coach.

Special mention for the runner-up of the U-18 Women’s National Team in Uruguay 2018, where they lost to Spain in the final, with Mónica Vergara as coach and opened the opportunity for her to reach the Senior Women’s National Team.

The Mexican U-17 men’s team also won the world runner-up position, losing in the final against Brazil.

The failures are numerous, not only in the past of the mexican teamsalso for the future of Mexican soccer.

The Senior Selection He qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup as second place in the tie, but lost the 2021 Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League finals to the United States the same year.

In youth categories, the U-21 team won third place in the Maurice Revello Tournament and then Luis Pérez’s team failed to reach the U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the female branch, Mexico was left out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games. In youth categories, the U-20 team will participate in the World Cup in the Costa Rica category, being the only achievement.