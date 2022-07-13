Subway may be sued for finding chicken, pork and cattle DNA in its “100% real” tuna sandwich

A woman who says she ordered Subway tuna sandwiches more than 100 times over six years has gotten the go-ahead from a California judge to sue the fast-food chain for allegedly deceive your customers.

Subway tuna sandwich. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The conflict dates back to January 2021, when Nilima Amin learned about the Chicken, pig, and cattle DNA found by a marine biologist in twenty Subway tuna samples. The finding worried some people who, due to health problems or religious reasons, do not consume these types of meat.

Amin, an Alameda County resident, based his claim on laboratory tests conducted at UCLA’s Barber Lab, where could not be detected DNA sequences from tuna in 19 samples, while all 20 contained DNA from chicken, 11 from pig and 7 from cattle.

The lawsuit seeks damages for fraud and violation of consumer protection laws Of California.

Subway, which has more than 37,000 locations, insists that the products under that category are “100% tuna” and that it uses a “wild-caught” listing regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“While Subway’s explanations may be correct, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not expect to find in a tuna product,” District Judge Jon Tigar ruled on July 7.

Tigar also described premature accept Subway’s argument that any non-tuna DNA present could result from the eggs in the mayonnaise or from cross-contact with other ingredients handled by employees.

Subway could be sued for finding DNA from chicken, pork and cattle in its “100% real” tuna sandwich. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

He noted that the plaintiff Nilima Amin could try to prove that salads, sandwiches and wraps “completely lack” tuna.

The original class action lawsuit, filed in January 2021, included a claim that the company’s tuna products were made from “a blend,” which also contained other species of fish.

Continue reading the story

The court document claimed that independent testing had “repeatedly” shown that Subway made its tuna product without tuna, but the plaintiffs amended their claims in June 2021 to focus instead on whether Subway served “caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna.” 100% sustainably”.

A campaign against Subway?

Subway’s attorneys argued at the time that any traces of other ingredients found in its tuna products could result from cross-contact when making other sandwiches or from eggs in the mayonnaise.

Subway has vigorously defended its products. According to the restaurant chain, its suppliers to the United States require declarations about the species, the method of capture and traceability information for each delivery of fish. It has also launched a website to counter what it describes as “myths” about its tuna, as well as “disinformation generated in the media”.

“The Court decided to allow the complaint to go forward, despite the fact that the claims are untenable in fact and in law. While the ruling is disappointing, we hope to prove that our tuna is real tuna, once and for all. There is no doubt that the claim is completely without merit and the evidence will bear this out. Our position has not changed: we serve 100% real tuna caught in the wild”, says the website.

Subway could be sued for finding DNA from chicken, pork and cattle in its “100% real” tuna sandwich. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In February 2021, the Business Insider team submitted samples of tuna sandwiches in Queens for analysis and found that they were made from tuna. But four months later, The New York Times sent some of Subway’s tuna to a commercial lab, which told the publication there was “no amplifiable tuna DNA present,” so it couldn’t identify the species.

Subway says the investigation of the NYT did not prove that the Subway tuna was not really tuna, arguing that the lack of DNA found “it was a problem with the test, not with the tuna”.

The sandwich chain revamped its menu last summer with new ingredients and changing existing ones, but CEO John Chidsey said “the one thing we didn’t touch was our tuna.”

Where does adulteration occur?

Between 2013 and 2019, Amin ordered and ate more than 100 tuna products from a Subway location in Palo Alto, California, for “health and weight loss purposes.”

“Specifically, each time Plaintiff visited Subway to order a sandwich, looked at the menu, recognized the food option identified as ‘tuna,’ ordered a sandwich or wrap because it was identified as ‘tuna,’ and consumed the tuna products, all with the understanding and belief that what he was eating was, in fact, only tuna,” the lawsuit says.

The document alleges that Subway stores throughout the state of California source their tuna from “the same supply chain”, where, at some point, adulteration can occur.

“The defendants do not take sufficient measures to control or prevent the known risks of adulteration of their tuna products. Rather, they actively perpetuate actions and steps that encourage commingling or allow non-tuna ingredients to find their way into products,” the lawsuit added.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Why is it a good idea to eat organic chicken? (albeit a bit more expensive)