Stretching exercise routine to start your day off right

The jobs they are more and more sedentary, Staying for long periods of time in a single position, whether standing or sitting, makes you tedious and tired. But that is not the worst of evils, our joints and muscles, over time, can be affected. For this reason, a routine stretching exercises It’s the best thing you can do every morning.

if you notice pain in your back, neck, shoulders or legs, these exercises will be your best allies to combat sedentary lifestyleimprove your health and continue working on what you are passionate about.

How does a sedentary lifestyle affect health?

According to experts from Hospital Medica Sur, who work sitting for a long time they become candidates to review a series of factors that can influence their manifestation neck discomfortshoulders and back.

These problems are caused by spending a lot of time in one position, exaggerated twisting of the spinethe anxiety to finish one procedure and start another, the stress generated by the profession and other responsibilities.

And although the contracture is the main symptom, which can be repaired in 15 or 21 days, another type of inconvenience can last for a longer time.

contractures

According to experts, these are the main causes of contractures:

Prolonged stay in uncomfortable chairs

hard back

Improper height

Inadequate work material

sudden turns of the neck

Neck, back and shoulder injuries

Inappropriate postures

forced postures

Alteration of the joints

stress and fatigue

The main signs are: neck stiffness when moving it sideways, difficulty sleeping, pain in the shoulders, neck and back, as well as heaviness and fatigue.

To prevent contractures, you must first breathe deeplyavoid forced postures for long periods of time, avoid carrying heavy things, control your stress and do some stretching exercises that allow your body to relax.

Also, check that the area in which you work has a comfortable chair, that your feet are not dangling and that your posture is not annoying throughout the day.

all these recommendationsyes, followed by a stretching exercise routine in the mornings, they can be the difference between waking up with energy or with muscle aches. Take note that these training they should last between 10 and 15 seconds and repeat at least three times.

Stretching exercises:

Neck

If when you wake up you notice that you neck is exhausted, it is important that you reactivate it slowly to avoid contractures due to a bad move. For this, these stretches are excellent: just bend your neck from one side to the other gently and without forcing it. Then do the same, but gently drop your neck backwards and forwards.

Back

stand on your knees –at the height of your hips– and hands –at the height of your shoulders– on a flat surface; then slowly sit on your heels without lifting your hands from the surface, so that your back and arms stretch. Remember, it’s important that you don’t overexert yourself, just enjoy the stretch.

Then, in the same position as knees and arms, slowly arch your backso that your chin is as close to your chest as possible, and then arch again, but to the opposite side, so that your chin get as far away from your body as possible.

Arms

The arms are also an important part of our Body that needs a morning exercise Help them wake up. Fully stretch your left arm in front of you and with the inner part of your right arm make a slight pressure to attract it as much as possible to your body. Now repeat with the other arm.

raise both jointsplace the dorsal of one hand on top of the palm of the other and stretch as much as you can, so that your arms are very close to you ears.

Shoulders

East stretching morning is very simple, just raise and lower both shoulders, at the same time and later you have forward circles and backwards.

These stretching exercises They are very simple to make and the best are the Benefits that they will bring to your body. is always preferable do them in the morning so you feel better throughout the day. Remember that the most important thing is to always consult a specialist.

