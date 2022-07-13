Starts the Summer Camp in First Aid of the School of Medicine UN

Piedras Negras, Coahuila.- This Wednesday, the North Unit School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuila, began with the courses of the Summer Camp in First Aid, which will take place from July 13 to 15, 2022.

The academic secretary of the campus, Norma Georgina Rodríguez Bustos, commented that 45 children between 6 and 12 years of age participate, who will acquire basic first aid notions, which they can apply at home or school, with their friends or family.

Likewise, he pointed out that the key issues that will be addressed during the camp are: what to do when a convulsive crisis occurs, intoxication by substances at home (chlorine, detergent, poisons), choking with food or objects, or suffocation by immersion (swimming pools, batteries, sea).

In addition, the management of wounds and blows to extremities, face and head, what to do when burns occur in the home (hot water, stove, campfires), identify insect bites and how to treat them, taking vital signs, among them, temperature, pulse and breathing, as well as treating hemorrhages, applying bandages or fixing fractures.

The objectives of first aid are the preservation of life, avoid physical and psychological complications, help recovery, as well as ensure the transfer of the injured to a care center, so it is important that children know what to do in If you find yourself in any such situation. (THE HERALD)