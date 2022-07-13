SPOILERS WWE NXT Level Up July 15, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held broadcasts of NXT 2.0 from the Performance Center. Before seeing the show for USA Network, attendees at the venue in Orlando, Florida witnessed the recordings of various matches for the new NXT Level Up program.

The company recorded three confrontations for its exclusive streaming program. Fighters and teams like Chase U, Ikemen Jiro and Kiana James were in action in front of the fans. It should be noted that the company could record more segments for the premiere of the episode next July 15 on WWE Network and Peacock.

Next, we review the quick results of the recording day.



WWE NXT Level Up recordings July 12, 2022

– Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy.

– Kiana James defeated Sol Ruca.

– Chase U (Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward) defeated Javier Bernal and Myles Borne.

