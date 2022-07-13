Soundtracks for rockers at heart

These are some productions in which rock vibrates powerful stories that move and provoke millions with their notes.

Trainspotting

(nineteen ninety six)

Originally from Danny Boyle, it began a meteoric career that led it to become an instant classic, the British premiered on May 13, 1996 in Cannes. A frenetic story of five friends and their relationship with hard drugs, sex and violence shook an entire generation that made this film and its themes a cultural reference of the 90s.

Since his start with “Lust for Life” by Iggy Pop, music has not allowed him to curb his emotions. The music of this film is itself a classic that includes hits from Brian Eno, Primal Scream, New Order, Blur, Pulp, Elastica, Leftfield, Underworld, a bit of everything.

Guardians of the Galaxy

(2014)

“Awesome Mix Vol. 1” was the name given to the soundtrack album for the Marvel Studios movie “Guardians of the Galaxy.” As part of the nostalgia of the protagonist who recorded songs that remind him of his childhood, this cassette was released on a CD and achieved high sales in the United States for its selection of songs.

“Spirit in the Sky”, Three Dog Night’s “Never Been to Spain”, Pilot’s “Magic”, and Electric Light Orchestra’s “Livin’ Thing” light up this production with hits from the 80s.

TheWall

(1982)

Its premiere took place on May 22, 1982 at the Cannes Festival. The brainchild of Roger Waters and directed by Alan Parker, it is one of the rare instances in film history where an album precedes the creation of a film, in this case The Wall. A noisy metaphor that deals with the secondary effects of a war, the existential emptiness of fame and the absurdity of dictatorial regimes.

pulp fiction

(1994)

What was the second feature film by Quentin Tarantino, was released on May 21, 1994 at the Cannes International Festival, in which its first exhibition drew applause from the press and the audience present. From his first works it is possible to know how the label of Tarantino’s films is defined, and without a doubt the fundamentals of that label to carry out the selection of his soundtracks. The music that accompanies the story is undoubtedly an anthology of classics in which 13 of the 20 songs that sound on the tape appear in this production.

loves dogs

(2000)

In addition to being a springboard with which Alejandro González Iñárritu was exposed in international cinema, he was accompanied by the writer and filmmaker Guillermo Arriaga. In a more Latin American reading, this soundtrack marked a watershed in soundtracks in Mexican cinema. A double album was released for this film with songs by Control Machete, Nacha Pop, Gustavo Santaolalla, The Hollies, Titán, Los del garrote, Café Tacvba, Ely Guerra, Julieta Venegas, Zurdok, Celia Cruz. A compendium rarely seen in the region.

stranger things

(2016)

The popular Netflix series in each of its seasons has offered us a trip through the 80s, rock and pop-rock songs of the time have embraced us with their nostalgia, without a doubt taking this tour of the “Upside down” has moved more than one millennial and others a little older. His most recent installment includes “Separate ways”, Journey; “California dreamin”, Beach Boys; “Psychokiller”, Talking Heads; “Running up that hill”, Kate Bush; “You spin me round (like a record)”, Dead or alive; Detroit Rock City”, Kiss. ​​Quite a trip.

easyrider

(1969)

This emblematic film of the so-called counterculture of the United States. Directed by prominent filmmaker Dennis Hopper, who teamed up with Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson to make this libertarian road movie, a reflection of its time and a precursor to independent cinema on a global scale. The soundtrack of this covers 10 emblematic songs of the time, starting from “The Pusher”, “Born to be wild”, “The Weight”, “Wasn’t born to Follow”, “If 6 was 9”, to name a few. , a milestone in the history of rock.