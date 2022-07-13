Sofia Vergara Cries at Ben Waites ‘AGT’ Audition, Helps Adam Weinreich

“America’s Got Talent” returns Tuesday with another round of auditions filled with singers with stories that will make you dry your eyes.

One such piece of evidence came from Wyn Starks, who said he used to work in hospitality at a hotel before being laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, he’s stepping up to sing for “AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum (not Howie Mandel, who was ill), because fear kept him “for too long” from achieving his dream.

Starks sang his original song “Who Am I,” which he said was one of his favorite songs for his twin brother before his recent death.

“It was very hard,” he said. “He was one of my biggest fans. Being here means everything to me, and I’m doing it for him.”

The Starks then put on a show that practically turned Vergara into a puddle of tears. The judge said that she knew the pain of losing one of her brothers.

“That was amazing,” he said, “I’m so sorry for your loss.” “I can’t even imagine what it means to lose a twin.”

Coyle noted that he and his fellow judges would meet “the most amazing people on this show.”

“You’re amazing, Wayne,” he said, “and we’ve all seen for obvious reasons how emotional you were.” “That song, it was extraordinary… I think it was a great tribute to your brother.”

Starks received a “yes” from all three judges.

This was not the only lively lyrical audition.

Vocal coach Ben Waites also brought Vergara to tears while singing Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.”

“The message of the song is that I feel like it can speak to people regardless of their age, race or background,” he said. “It is capable of transmitting a message of hope.”

Klum noted that Vergara was “screaming with her eyes” after the song. Coyle added that Vergara “doesn’t cry.”

“I passed to another team at the end of (the song),” Coyle continued. “This is just a great audition.”

Akapop! KIDS, the a cappella children’s group, also put on a strong performance by honoring their group member Nolan, who recently passed away at the age of 15.

According to his mother, Nolan had a “wonderful summer’s day” before he was found dead. His mother said his death was a “sudden and unexplained death.”

And her mother added: “She will be glad to have her song sung to her.”

The band sang Nolan’s song “My Dory” to impress the judges.

“Singing a song as a tribute to someone you’ve lost is very difficult,” Coyle told the children. “Very emotional, very respectful. That’s what I call a moment.”

Both Waites and Acapop! KIDS got a “yes” from all the judges, sending them to the next round.

The binary escape verb explodes (literally)

And in true “AGT” style, the episode featured some great new work.

a binary name Henry and KlausPerformed an escape routine that had the audience and judges gasping in horror. The duo are friends, but they call themselves brothers because their job requires them to be deeply connected to each other.

For their work, they each went to two different barrels attached to the sides. The barrels were suspended in the air and the duo had to work together, holding hands through a hole in the side of each barrel to open the handcuffs with a hairpin.

But that wasn’t all: the pair had 90 seconds before the flame traveled through a rope attached to the barrels, creating a fiery explosion, with both of them inside.

The duo seemed to fight hard and only released a trembling hand before the flame caused an explosion. The stage came out with collective eagerness. But where were the brothers?

Suddenly, two stagehands, one holding a camera and the other holding the boom, removed their face masks and revealed themselves as the duo.

“It was amazing,” Vergara said. “This was a distressing thing. We were all crazy.”

Klum said that he liked the “serious part” and Cowell praised the spirit of the show, which he said was “very, very important.”

They got a “yes” from all the judges, sending them to the next round.

Another great act came from Alex Rivers, who danced to contemporary music playing on his violin.

He auditioned the day before, but Cowell wanted to see more and told him to come back with a new song prepared.

Rivers did, jokingly comparing Coyle’s request to “admiring one of those toxic relationships you have.”

For his second song, Rivers played Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” on the violin.

Vergara said, “I adore you. I know you’re nervous, but you came strong. I was glad to be here, and that song was so much better. (Simon) was right.

“Do you still describe our relationship as toxic?” Coyle joked.

Rivers received a “yes” from all three judges.

Tuesday’s episode featured a job that required the involvement of a judge.

Vergara was brought up on stage by Adam Weinreich, who showed off his whip-cracking skills. He snapped the whips on either side of the judge and spun them around a toilet paper roll as he beat each individual sheet of toilet paper roll that had been fired from the toilet paper cannon.

This act received mixed reviews, but eventually garnered enough votes for the contestant to proceed to the next round.

