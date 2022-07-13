Shaved shaded: short haircut for men

Hair cuts trends: balance, texture and order (but not too much)

What are the trend 2022 in terms of men’s cuts? The first calls into question itself the short faded cut, the so-called “fade”. Always in great demand, especially in summer, this cut allows you to play with volumes and enhance the face creating shaves in specific places, usually at the temples and the nape of the neck. And said high fade, medium fade or low fade depending on the height of the shave. The hairstyle vocabulary is getting richer and richer, but don’t worry: the boundaries are much less rigid than you think. With the advantage that the range of choices is potentially unlimited.

The general trend in faded cuts this year is continuity. Even when the lines are very clear, the gap between the shaved area and the lengths must never be too sharpbut gradual and balanced. More natural lineswhich play on texture and on a equilibrium overall aesthetic. The look has to be neat but casual, not too much though. After the years of the lockdown there is a desire to abandon neglect, on the one hand, and, on the other, the look that screams: I just got out of the barber shop. In favor of a more virtuous middle ground.

Men’s short cut: the styles for 2022/2023

The trendiest styles? The natural hedgehog, the modern mullet, the neon colors, the nineties-inspired boy band hair (what we called a crew cut). And of course the fade, or the short faded cut in all its forms: from the buzz cut (the classic shaved one, which however takes on new shapes) at the Pompadourwith a long tuft and slightly shaved hair at the temples and nape of the neck.

Very popular too the undercut, popularized by the Korean GenZ, with hair on two levels: shaved below and at the nape, long above, customizable with two blocks of color or with a textured or curtain fringe. In any case, who thought that in 2022 we would have got rid of all kinds of shaves and shades, we will have to think again. These short hairstyles undergo a transformation, which refers to the fluidity of the shapes and a refined naturalness.

Looking at the styles of the past with an all-contemporary approach, the men’s short cut plays on lengths. It resorts to military and musical quotes, creative and almost tribal referenceseven a braiding and hairstyles of all kinds. Let’s see some inspiration from celebs and catwalks. To interpret the short in an unusual and (hyper) contemporary way.

Short hair faded to the sides: the Modern Mullet with a rock’n’roll inspiration

The rock’n’roll-inspired mullet is mindful of Mick Jagger and David Bowie. Very popular also among women, it recalls the cut of Patti Smith or Jane Fonda, with the scaling and volumes typical of the seventies-eighties. Nothing is created, nothing is destroyed, everything is transformed. Eddie Munson, the character of Stringer Things 4 played by Joseph Quinn, will perhaps help make it a must again. Meanwhile Damiano dei Maneksin has perfectly interpreted the contemporary version, called “modern mullet”. The modern mullet is short on the sides, while the lengths of the fringe and the nape of the neck are enhanced by the climber and a very textured blur. Like a true rock star.

Short hair for men: the short (slightly) shaded, easy and chic

The classic buzz cut features very short shaved hair, all of the same length. Paired with shades on the temples to a lineup that creates a symmetrical pattern on the forehead (read: Drake cut) is still very much in vogue. If it is true that shaving never goes out of fashion, 2022 hardly gives up on length and volume, especially when it comes to curly hair. The cut sported by the Bridgerton star has a very light shave at the temples and nape, while the lengths remain contained. A way to stay cool without effort, preserving volumes and equilibrium. The continuity between the nuance and the lengths is guaranteed. The look is easily combined with a short beard with a natural effect.

Men’s short cut: Caesar Haircut and French Crop, the alternative to shaved hair

The French crop and the Caesar cut they are very similar to each other. It could be said that the former is a sub-category of the latter. Both come in two lengths, with a feathered one that slopes downward. The height of the shaving, also in this case, can be variable, as well as the shape. The volumes on the top of the garment are more accentuated in the French crop. The latter therefore offers more styling options and is currently among the most popular Caesar cuts.

Excessive disconnections are also banned here: there must be a certain continuity between the gradient and the rest of the hair. It can play on the lengths by creating asymmetries in the fringe. And on the color, with different shades for the gradient and the lengths, a bit like in the undercut.

The shaded with the side tuft or Pompadour: the high fade of the gentleman

The Pompadour cut is among the most elegant options when it comes to high fadethat is, the cut with shaves that reach almost to the top of the garment. The side tuft is textured, for an effect between the cured and the fake disheveled. A very sensual look that has the advantage of elongating the face and making the wearer look taller. The intensity of the shave is variable, as well as the styling of the tuft.

Today, an almost imperceptible gradient is preferred on the sides, while the classic high fades are very shaved, with the tuft in evidence. But be careful: also for the high-top fade we have some hints of a possible return from Stranger Things 4. You know the Lucas Sinclair / Caleb McLaughlin cut? Is called flat top and it is a ombre with a very voluminous tuft, all cut on the same lengths for a strong geometric effect, very common in Afro culture. Not to mention the look a la Peaky Blinders. Thomas Shelby’s has become a real type of cutwith a structured tuft and an extreme shave on the rest of the garment.

Faded at the sides with a line in the center for a medium-short cut like that of Anwar Hadid

Row is another of the many variables that come into play when it comes to choosing a cut. In the men’s cut the line is a much more impactful choice (because, of course, not always obligatory). If combined then a a hairstyle like that of Anwar Hadid, with a slight shave on the temples and lengths governed by the wet effect, the result is even more stylish. It is a fresh and at the same time elegant reinterpretation of the classic line (mostly lateral) that is usually adopted in the shaded cut.

In shaded cuts the line can also be made with a razor, for a greater accentuation: in this case we speak of “hard part”, an extreme line. Similarly, with the razor you can create designs in the shaved part of the hair. However, these variations seem to have once again left room for less defined hairstyle and with a vintage and sophisticated allure.

Seen on the catwalk: the ombre and the braids

It cannot be defined as a dreadlock fade or a braid fade (both Afro-inspired). In fact, in the two styles the dreads or braids are gathered on the head, while in this look seen on the Emporio Armani catwalks, shaves are accompanied by braids left loose on the lengths and even with small unkempt fringes. Perfect for the youngest, the hairstyle with punk and hippie echoes has an exotic charm that lends itself well to the most delicate and regular faces. A mix of long, short and shaved: in order not to give up anything.

