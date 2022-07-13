Seventh art in the Medical Circle

Synopsis



When Steven Spielberg (1946) premiered his 6th feature film in 1982, he had three blockbusters to his credit: “Jaws” (1975), “Close Encounters” (1978) and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981). And this work would make him the magician of the box office in the following decades. Along with George Lucas, ideologues from part of the cinema that reaches the present. A cinema of pure entertainment but made with huge doses of money and themes that have reached the deepest emotions of millions of viewers from all over the planet, of different ages and even ideologies and beliefs. A phenomenon that invested in its realization a budget of 10,500,000 dollars and earnings to date close to 800,000,000 dollars, making it one of the highest grossing and most popular films in history. Thus, with capital letters and with the raw data in sight. At the end of the first 40 years of such a creation (and a quasi-sociological or extra-cinematographic event) we approach a new viewing on the big screen in the room of the Círculo de Médicos de Azul. A time and a space that lend themselves to another encounter with the most peaceful alien that cinema can remember: in a middle-class residential neighborhood there is a fortuitous encounter between a creature abandoned in a hurry from outer space (persecuted by his companions by unsweet humans) and three brothers whose father has gone to Mexico with a mistress, leaving the young mother with her young. In that home environment, most of the situations in the fiction will take place. When the adults burst into action (rarely until the final stretch are their entire bodies seen, beyond the mother, also an older “girl”), she will move to nearby streets and forests of the landscape. The action of hiding the short, ugly and charming Being gives rise to a whole reflection on the childhood of a certain social sector, because it is important to highlight the filmmaker’s choice to always refer to the world he knows best: his own, the rest seems to Spielberg as strange as life on other planets. The creature imagined by Carlo Rambaldi (1925-2012), an Italian design master who began in national horror films, famous “giallos” from the early seventies, continued with the Andy Warhol factory and his monsters from 1973 and landed in Hollywood in 1976 with his creation of “King Kong” that terrified the beautiful and debutante Jessica Lange. Then would come the creations of “Close Encounters”, his first Spielberg’s, the head of Ridley Scott’s “Alien” (1979) and his most prestigious son, this “ET”. that unlike all previous designs his was pure cuteness and accessibility. The children Henry Thomas (1971) and Drew Barrymoore (1975) became adult performers (with greater or lesser luck) and mother Dee Wallace was forever marked with this creation in the memory of that and all the generations that enjoyed and enjoy of this film. The entertainment cinema always walked side by side with his younger brother, the artistic and his paths crossed several times over time. An occasion to debate whether this work is still one of those cases. In times of turbulence and decline like the current one, the cinema appears as a propitious terrain for escape (and even refuge from the unbearable) and at times believe that goodness is greater than its opposite. Long live Spielberg, contemporary magician and master of cinema. He like it or not.

“ET EL EXTRA-TERRESTRE / ET THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL /1982 / Directed by Steven Spielberg / on the idea of ​​Melissa Mathison / Performers Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymoore, Robert MacNaughton, Peter Coyote / Music John Williams / Special Effects Carlo Rambaldi / Color / Duration 1h.55 minutes.