Selena Gomez, the great none of the Emmys 2022

Red helmets. yellow hat Orange jacket. Sunglasses. Few looks so iconic has given us the recent small screen as that of Mabel (Selena Gomez) in the first episode of Only murders in the building. When we saw her walking like that through the streets of New York, we still didn’t know what awaited us at the Arconia.

Some spectators entered that building on the Upper West Side curious to see what he was up to SteveMartin, series co-creator; others, fans of the father of the bride, wanted to attend his reunion with Martin Short; many were surprised to find Gomez’s name next to the comedians; everyone fell in love with this ingenious mystery bet that reinvented the whodunit from a luxurious block of flats.

Criticism also succumbed; not in vain its first season has slipped between the 2022 Emmy Award nominees, which will be delivered on September 12. Only murders in the building is up for the award for best comedy, and its two leading actors, Martin and Short, are also competing in the category of best comedy actor.

You can even read the names of Jane Lynch and Nathan Lance in the categories of best actress and guest actor for this fiction. However, Selena Gomez, the third vertex of the protagonist triangle, has not received any kind of recognition from the United States Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

How is it possible that the young woman, sarcastic retort, at times borderline and necessary to all the jokes of her septuagenarian companions, has been ignored in this way? We vindicate the great forgotten Emmy 2022.

The eternal Disney girl

Selena Gomez cinemania

There are few sambenitos that weigh more than that of ‘ex-Disney girl’. Not even those that have been saved from controversy and rehabilitation centers, such as Hilary Duff and Selena Gomez,se come off the prejudices that always classify them as ‘shooting stars’, ‘unassuming mainstream phenomena’, ‘broken dolls that sing, dance and act, without standing out in any field’.

Selena Gomez is probably the one who most unfairly drags this perpetuated stereotype. Let’s add to all the stigmas that of ‘Justin Bieber’s ex’. Leaving aside her facet as a successful businesswoman, her constant struggle to make mental health visible or her denunciation of criticism of women’s bodies, and focusing only on the actress Selena, it is already tremendously inappropriate to limit her to ‘a Disney girl plus’.

She may have been pigeonholed into a kind of youthful and sweetened role after her time in Wizards of Waverly Place or movies like Princess protection program Y A Modern Cinderella 2, but the Texan has in her curriculum projects as vindicatable and groundbreaking as Springbreakers.

Every Disney girl needs her break from Mickey’s studio and, if Miley Cyrus’s was Rock in Rio, Selena’s was dressed in an orange bikini playing James Franco’s insane teen thriller. Harmony Corine. In recent years, he has worked with Jim Jarmusch (The dead don’t die) and has fallen in love with Timothee Chalamet (and to the public) in Rainy day in New York.

And then Mabel came

‘Only murders in the building’ cinemania

During the promotional tour of the second season of Only murders in the building, Gomez has claimed that Mabel could be an adult version of Alex Russo, the character that launched her to fame in Wizards of Waverly Place. It is true that the role of a snarky and sarcastic young woman is like a second skin for the actress since she made magic at Disney, a role that has been repeated in her career over the years and from which Mabel undoubtedly drinks.

That is precisely the perfect counterpoint within the leading trio on the hunt for the murderer in podcast format. Steve Martin is the former TV star turned parody of himself, almost like that Leonardo DiCaprio in Once upon a time in Hollywood, cute old glory too naive for her own good. Martin Short embodies the histrionic artist who craves the spotlight, the lovable rogue who always schemes, the revolutionized playwright and gossip on the mic.

Selena is the discordant note, the unfiltered millennial who imposes sanity, discretion and maturity on the group. She is also sharp, incisive. She is the less bizarre or striking character, closer to reality, but tremendously necessary so that the dynamic between her companions does not tire the viewer.

In statements to Variety Following the announcement of the 2022 Emmy nominees, Steve Martin, star and co-creator of Only murders in the building, has referred to the absence of Selena in the list: “We are a little despondent that Selena has not been nominated because she is very crucial in the trio, in the series. It balances us. In fact, in a way you can say that we have been nominated for its balance in the series. “

“We are glad that she has been nominated as executive producer of the series. She is paramount to us,” added Martin. When asked if they have been able to speak with the actress after the announcement of the nominations, both Martin and Short have assured that they have not and have joked that she is in Europe. “I think it takes five days to receive a letter there,” Martin joked.

What happened to the Emmys?

Leaving aside the jokes and the fact that Gomez, indeed, has been nominated when signing as producer of the television bet, it is still scandalous that she is the only one of the protagonists without recognition in the interpretive categories. Especially when, as Martin points out, without her the hilarious interactions between the main characters just don’t work.

What is the reason for such an outrage? First of all, as much as it infuriates us, Selena is still seen as Alex Russo, or that Disney girl with a Texas accent, or the girl who sings and acts. You don’t see the producer who bet on the potential of Steve Martin’s idea or the actress who makes her partners better with her undoubted talent for comedy.





On September 12, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (insecure) and Jean Smart (Hacks) They will compete for the Emmy for best actress in a comedy in another predictable award contest even in their nominations.

There are already others to take risks, like Selena Gomez, whom we can almost see putting on Mabel’s helmets and sunglasses, unperturbed while everyone puts their hands to their heads at the lack of recognition for their work. We imagine her ending it, as her character would: “They’re just old.” And with that she spares us.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.