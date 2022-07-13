Selection of 5 Xiaomi gadgets and smartphones on sale and recommended on Prime Day

Share

If you lavish love on Xiaomi, these discounted gadgets must be yours, at least some of them.

With Amazon’s Prime Day, many firms have seen the prices of their products plummet unchecked. Mobile phones, tablets, robot vacuum cleaners or headphones of all ranges have fallen even more than 50% on this first day of offers. Xiaomi is one of the most beloved and we have seen several products that have reached very attractive prices.

Some high-end smartphones, a robot vacuum cleaner that everyone talks about or a tablet that makes the chinese giant are some of the best discounts we’ve seen so far on Prime Day.

The 5 discounted Xiaomi devices that I recommend

The 5 discounted Xiaomi devices that I recommend

Xiaomi has always been one of the featured firms in periods of offers such as this Prime Day or Black Friday and Christmas. having a such an extensive catalog of products there is a greater chance that a large number of them will enjoy a hefty discount today. We have selected these 5 for you:

Handheld vacuum cleaner – Mi Vacuum Cleaner Mini

My Vacuum Cleaner Mini (19.99 euros): the most powerful and minimalist handheld vacuum cleaner that Xiaomi has, and that we have tested low and can be yours for less than 20 euros. On its official website it costs 34.99 euros right now and is reduced from 50 euros. Has a battery for 30 minutes of use, motor made without brushes, and a power of 6,000 PA suction. comes with several multifunction nozzles for sofas, car seats or almost unreachable corners and its weight is very light, only 500 grams so as not to get tired at all while using it.

See on Amazon.es: My Vacuum Cleaner Mini

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro (299.99 euros): This is one of the most powerful robots that Xiaomi has in its catalog of cleaning gadgets. The official price of this robot is 449.99 euros, so you save 150 euros with this Prime Day deal. The battery of this robot vacuum cleaner will give us to be able to vacuuming or mopping an area of ​​up to 150 m². The suction power is 3,000 APabove the average for the rest of the robot vacuum cleaner market.

See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro (399.99 euros): This Xiaomi high-end of 2021 is still one of the best purchases, and especially for less than 400 euros with this offer. It is a mobile with the processor Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM128 GB storage, display Super Amoled and 6.67 “Full HD + with 120 Hz of soda, metallic body and a 108MP camera one of the best on the current market, even though it is more than a year old.

See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi 11T pro

LITTLE F3 5G

LITTLE F3 5G (279.99 euros): POCO terminals are taking the colors out of many other mid-range and high-end ones. In this case, this POCO F3 5G comes loaded with the top model, since it has 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of memory internal. Furthermore, its power comes from Snapdragon 870. Your screen is one of kind Amoled with 6.67 “Full HD + and 120 Hz. It has a 4,520 mAh battery with fast charge at 33 W and a high-quality wide-angle 48 MP Sony triple camera.

See on Amazon.es: POCO F3 5G (8/256GB)

XiaomiPad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 (335 euros): after several years without launching any tablet, Xiaomi came back with this model at a great price and that solved many of the problems that the user complained about. This tablet has a 11″ IPS panel with 2K+ resolution, a memory 6GB RAM, 256GB storage and processor power Snapdragon 860 from Qualcomm. One of its strongest points is its battery that goes up to 8,720 mAh with fast charge at 33 Wwhich will give us a use of up to 5 days of music playback, as an example.

See on Amazon.es: Xiaomi Pad 5 (6/256GB)

As you can see, Xiaomi has started Prime Day with great products and discounts on your most desired gadgets. Between smart and versatile home cleaning, cheap high-end smartphones and one of the best tablets on the market, with permission from the iPad 2021, these are our 5 purchase recommendations for Prime Day 2022.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

We are on Google News! To follow